Timeout

whisky stock
Photograph: Courtesy of Shutterstock

A big, boozy whisky fest comes to to NYC this November

WhiskyFest promises hundreds of tastes from all over the globe.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
It sure seems like autumn is festi-fall this year, with all the fairs and fêtes on the calendar this season. A multi-day Champagne celebration’s bubbling up in Manhattan this weekend. Next month brings a 100 taste orange wine event to Brooklyn. And an even more spirited sip session follows at the Crossroads of the World shortly after. 

On Thursday, November 9, the nation’s second-leading ‘look what I’m reading!’ magazine, Whisky Advocate (the first is the Harvard Business Review) brings its trademark WhiskyFest to New York City’s Marriott Marquis. This year’s Whisky-nospace-Fest boasts hundreds of whisky (and whiskey) samples from around the globe, poured right here in Times Square.

Tastes will include takes from locales like Tennessee, Taiwan, Scotland, Ireland, Japan and Canada, according to a press release. 

Whisky professionals will also be in attendance for all you distillery superfans, and “educational seminars” offer the opportunity to slow your imbibing. When all is said and done, after all, your exit back into this part of midtown might just end up the most dizzying part of the potentially intoxicating day. 

General admission tickets to WhiskyFest are available here for $295. The Marriott Marquis is located at 1535 Broadway. 

