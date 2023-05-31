A big queer book fair and street festival is headed to Astoria

Pride is all about community, and one big event to kick off Pride Month is bringing the neighborhood outside for a day full of complimentary culture and fun.

The Rolling Library, a community organization aimed at making literacy and books free to all, will host a Big Queer Book Fair in Astoria on Saturday, June 3. The event will run from 1pm to 5pm at 31st Avenue and 34th Street and offer plenty of no-cost activities and amenities for attendees.

RECOMMENDED: NYC events in June 2023

In accordance with the Rolling Library’s mission, hundreds of free LGBTQ+ books for all ages will be available for the taking. The People’s Bodega NYC will provide free snacks and water, to anyone who needs nourishment, plus zines and more giveaways. Astoria Food Pantry will also be on-site to collect donations, especially of high-need items including menstrual pads, reusable bags, cereal, oil, coffee and natural hair products. Astoria Trans Collective will also be there for a clothing swap anyone can donate to and QNS Collaborative will have a table for an art supply swap.

Pups are of course welcome to 31st Avenue's Open Streets, with Astoria Pet Fair offering a dog pool for pets to cool off in, plus a free pet item swap table. @Lesbiqueernyc will also be on-site hosting a meetup for queers and their canines with the opportunity for humans and dogs to make matching tie-dye handkerchiefs.

The Rolling Library

For kids, storytime will be held at 1:30pm and 3pm, with additional activities including coloring, community muraling, singalongs, and more for young people throughout the day.

Those who want to learn some skills can take part in Drag Story Hour Defense to learn about community defense and how to join. Fearless queers will also host two self defence workshops, at 2pm and 4pm.

The day promises to be educational and recreational, with an after-party at nearby Diamond Dogs for those who want to continue the celebration.