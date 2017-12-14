A cheaper Whole Foods outpost is opening its first East Coast location in Brooklyn

Frugal foodies and home cooks had a lot to celebrate in 2017, with the opening of three new Trader Joe locations in NYC. Now Whole Foods fans will have something of their own to cheer about—and a little more coin in their pocket—with the opening of New York's first-ever outpost of 365 by Whole Foods Markets, the brand's lower-priced, smaller-format sister store.

The 40,000-square-foot shop will open its doors on January 31, at 300 Ashland, a luxury residential tower in Fort Greene. (The building already boasts a ground-floor Apple store, a new public plaza, and a forthcoming library branch, BAM movie theater and museum dedicated to the art of the African diaspora.)

Together with (relatively) affordable offerings from the brand's 365 private-label brand, the new grocery store will also feature select "Friends of 365," including a Juice Press juice bar, a Next Level Burger boîte and a cafe by 100-year-old New York bakery Orwasher's.



The 365 stores are able to compete with mid-market grocers by cutting back on staff (that means no deli or butcher counter), mixing in non-organic options and smaller packages, and opting for a no-frills industrial design.

Shoppers went wild when the discount brand debuted in Los Angeles with a massive parking lot party. So be sure to get there early to get the goods—something anyone who's ever attempted to shop at the Union Square location during the evening rush has learned.

Until next month's opening day, check out our list of the city's best grocery stores.

