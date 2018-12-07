A Chipotle in Columbus Circle has unveiled a holiday window display

Sure, Saks Fifth Avenue may have a theatrical wonderland front and center, Tiffany’s may have created a whimsical workshop and Bloomingdale’s may have unveiled a Seussical spectacular... But can you order any of those holiday windows with a side of guac?

Chipotle, a fast casual chain you may have last visited for an indulgent lunch or an extremely disappointing date, is getting in on the holiday window action this year with its very own display. The festive scenes the burrito purveyor’s unveiled over the last week have included vignettes ranging from a classic Winter Wonderland to a heartwarming group of holiday carolers. Hand over those tacos with a side of eggnog, please! The most wonderful time of the year just got a bit more wonderful.

Most impressive of all, is the fact that the holiday displays are created entirely from the 51 ingredients that the restaurant uses for its menu items. That’s right, if you thought this Christmas tree looks good now, you should try it covered with a pound of Tabasco.



Along with the display, which you can see tonight at the chain’s Columbus Circle location at 56th and 8th, the chain has also debuted a line of ingredient-covered wrapping paper that you can purchase to wrap presents for all of the burrito lovers in your life. (Better yet, use all of those leftover napkins you have in your desk drawer for tissue paper!)

Check out a couple more pics of the new edible arrangement below.

Photograph: Courtesy Chipotle