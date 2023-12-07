A dazzling, interactive light installation has just taken over the trees of Lincoln Square

Folks walking through Dante Park on Broadway and 64th Street on the Upper West Side will delight in a new immersive installation called "Magical Lights" as eight giant London Plane trees on premise have been adorned with hundreds of strands of resplendent hanging vines that react to the sounds and movements of the public.

When participating in one of the many scheduled singalongs, you'll basically activate the decor, with light dances and changing colors taking over the space to create a pretty surreal sensory experience.

You can check out the full program list right here.

Photograph: Ron Jautz

The activation is presented by the Lincoln Square Business Improvement District as part of a slew of other holiday-related programs on site, including the annual WinteRamble on December 21. On that winter solstice, visitors will get to admire an illuminated community procession of Frost Giant puppets and icicle lanterns.

If you're searching for more public installations to gaze at this holiday season, look no further than our list of best outdoor public art currently on display in New York, including giant Ice Age glaciers smack dab in the middle of the Garment District, a massive sea serpent on the loose in the Rockaways with an uncanny resemblance to a subway train and a 12-foot tall, magenta-tinted sculpture by Brooklyn-born artist Fred Eversley currently set at the Doris C. Freedman Plaza at 60th Street and Fifth Avenue by Central Park.

Also noteworthy is another installation that is activated by the touch of visitors.

Dubbed "Control No Control" and found at Flatiron Plaza at 23rd Street between Broadway and Fifth Avenue, the large-scale interactive piece consists of a huge LED cube that, according to an official press release, "reacts to everything that touches it and every movement performed on its surface." Upon each interaction, a bunch of patterns and sounds emerge from the structure.

Art in New York seems to be getting more and more interactive.