"Cracked Ice" is a series of three towering structures that are hard to miss.

To spur people into thinking more deeply about climate change, the Garment District Alliance and the Elizabeth Foundation for the Arts have just unveiled a new public work of art by artist Del Geist in the Garment District on Broadway between 39th Street and 40th Street.

Photograph: Sabrina Eberhard for the Garment District Alliance

“Cracked Ice” is a series of three towering structures—”Laurentide,” “Muir” and “Champlain—”made of stone and stainless steel representing, according to a press release, “erratic boulders being held by immense ice-age glaciers.”

Each piece stands between 10 and 18 feet tall and "symbolizes a massive boulder suspended by the remnants of an ancient glacier, representing the gradual melting of ice over time."

The free installation will be on view through March of 2024.

Del Geist's artworks are the city's latest climate change-related project. A new Climate Museum pop-up opened back in October, for example, and will stay in operation in Soho through April 2024.

Photograph: Sabrina Eberhard for the Garment District Alliance

A pretty grand climate change center is also scheduled to open on Governors Island soon. Estimated to create 7,000 permanent jobs in New York, the facility will feature an institution to study climate change, a laboratory, dormitories and even a convention space for visitors.

A bit further east and south from "Cracked Ice," New Yorkers with a flair for public art should also go visit an enormous new interactive LED screen that's part of a large-scale public art piece called "Control No Control."

The piece consists of a huge LED cube that, according to an official press release, "reacts to everything that touches it and every movement performed on its surface."

Upon each interaction, a bunch of patterns and sounds emerge from the structure. Perhaps even more noteworthy is the fact that 48 people can play around with the cube at once, basically creating a unique collection of images and sounds that can virtually never be replicated.

