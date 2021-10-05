There’s nothing quite like spending a sunny afternoon on the High Line. NYC's only elevated park is one of Manhattan’s most popular New York attractions, and it's easy to see why. The High Line was formally a rail track, which went out of use in 1980. The 1.45-mile-long strip was resurrected in 2009 and turned into one of the best NYC Parks, which runs from Hudson Yards to the northern edge of Chelsea. Today it’s an urbanite’s playground featuring lovely wildflowers, greenery and outdoor art, while offering walkers some of the best views in NYC.
The best things to do in Chelsea, NYC vary from gorging on insanely delicious mac-and-cheese at one of the nabe’s best restaurants to lounging outdoors atop New York’s only elevated park, the High Line. But if there’s one thing you need to know about the neighborhood, it’s that Chelsea puts the art in the heart of New York. That’s right. Chelsea is home to dozens of Chelsea galleries as well as spots to see free art in NYC —from Gagosian to David Zwirner. Use this list as your starting point for discovering some of the best New York attractions, eateries and drinkeries in this trendy ’hood.
