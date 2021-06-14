The best free things to do in NYC this week
The best free things to do in NYC this week include free outdoor performances, kayaking and art exhibits
There's a lot going on in NYC, so you're gonna need this list of the best free things to do in NYC if you are to have any hope of avoiding serious FOMO. First and foremost, don't miss out on Little Island, NYC's new "floating park," the free yoga classes at Bryant Park or dance parties at Hot Honey Sundays.
RECOMMENDED: Find out more free things to do in NYC
Free things to do in NYC this week
1. Go kayaking at Brooklyn Bridge Park
Searching for a fun Sunday family activity, or a unique water sport experience? Look no further than the Brooklyn Bridge Park Boathouse! Until the end of August, the Pier 4 beach in Brooklyn Bridge Park offers free kayaking at various times throughout the week. Every Wednesday and Thursday from 5 to 7pm, and Saturday from 10am to 3pm, visitors can kayak 20 minutes down the NYC harbor. Boats, paddles, and life vests are all provided free of charge. Every Sunday starting July 11, from noon to 2:30pm, the kayaks will be reserved for kids 7 and up to paddle with a parent (as on-water safety boaters are present throughout). For those looking to try out a new sport, kayak polo, a mix of basketball, water polo, and kayaking, is available during the summer. Masks must be worn at all times at the shore, and due to limited space, reservations are required (and may be booked up to two weeks in advance). Easily accessible from Manhattan by Subway or the NYC ferry, the Brooklyn Bridge Park Boathouse is the perfect place to cool down on a hot summer day.
2. Check out Little Island
New York City’s hottest new attraction, Little Island, opened to the public in May 2021 and has since brought in plenty of visitors who flocked to see Manhattan’s newest “floating” greenspace. Open from 6am to 1am, the park is filled with open lawns, colorful shrubs and trees and a secret garden. While entry is free to the park throughout the day, entering between noon and close requires a reservation. For those feeling peckish, there are affordable food and drink options offered by Savory Hospitality. The park’s amphitheaters, The Glade and The Amph, offer a spectacular view of the Hudson River, with a majority of the events being free throughout the summer. Every Monday night at 6pm, the theater hosts Savory Talks & Performances, a free dialogue around food sustainability and industry trends. The lineup includes local farms and sustainable meat and fish companies, discussing the future of food production, including "elements of storytelling and dance" from Perform in the Park artists.
3. Lounge on The Green at Lincoln Center
For those looking for a new green space on the Upper West Side, Lincoln Center’s Josie Robertson Plaza has recently welcomed back visitors to The Green, a 20,000 square foot public art installation. In accompany Lincoln Center’s “Restart Stages” initiative, which has helped bring safe performances and family activities to audiences outdoors, The Green features an artificial made of recyclable material by SYNLawn New York. Open every day at 8am, the Green is built around the spectacular Revson fountain, currently illuminated by rainbow lights in honor of Pride month. The lawn also features multiple performance stages (including one underground) that are set to host numerous musicians this month, as well as an outdoor library stand set up by the New York Public Library. Whether you wish to relax on the Green with a good book, or enjoy a peaceful outdoor concert, the Green is a prime location for those looking for a unique artistic setting.
4. Walk around The Bushwick Collective
This outdoor street art gallery has gathered quite the social media presence, as it has garnered over 125,000 followers on its Instagram page. Located just off of Flushing Avenue in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bushwick, the project features murals by both local and international artists. While there are many street art walking tours throughout the city, The Bushwick Collective consists of almost 100 blocks of art, and one can easily spend an entire day exploring the creative works that lay here. The collective’s 10th-anniversary celebration is this August and will include music, food trucks, and local vendors to complement the colorful artwork.
5. Visit the world’s largest Harry Potter store
Located at 935 Broadway in the Flatiron District, this recently-opened store has been the talk of the town for Potterheads and tourists alike. The 21,000 square foot store features three floors of the magical world of Harry Potter, with 15 different themed areas. The store features over 1,000 props on display (including some from the films). For those who wish to just browse, the store features various photo ops, including the British Ministry of Magic photobooth, a “life-size” cardboard cutout of Hagrid and his gigantic shoes (which you can try on for yourself), and a giant Hippogriff statue. The shop also features candy from Honeydukes, the candy store from the franchise, a Butterbeer Bar, and two virtual reality games that customers can participate in for free. While the line for this hotspot may be long, customers can join a virtual queue by scanning a QR code upon initial arrival that will notify them when it is their turn to step into the wizarding world of Harry Potter.
6. Take a free yoga class at Bryant Park
Calling all Yogis! Beginning June 16, Bryant Park’s annual summer yoga series returns. From 6pm to 7pm every Wednesday, yoga enthusiasts can either roll out their mats on the park’s lawn, or follow along at home on the official Instagram page (@bryantparknyc). Each week’s class is led by a different instructor, including teachers from the popular studio chain Y7 and the Institute of Integrative Nutrition. All levels of practice are welcome, and in-person participants must bring their own mat and pre-register for the class on the park’s website. Social distancing is enforced on the lawn, and COVID safety precautions are taken to ensure a safe and fun practice for all this summer.
7. Visit The Cloisters
A branch of the renowned Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Cloisters is a lesser-known gem found at Fort Tryon Park in Washington Heights. This museum takes you back in time to the Middle Ages (particularly the Romanesque and Gothic periods), and is filled with European medieval art and stunning gardens. While exploring is always encouraged, visitors may also choose one of three travel routes: The Builders’ Tale (focusing on the architecture of churches, castles, and monasteries), The Gardners’ Tale (highlighting the gardens full of plants that served medical, visual, and artistic purposes), or The Artists’ Tale (admiring the murals, music, and paintings). The museum is open from 10am to 5pm Thursday through Monday, and while reservations are required for visitors and encouraged for members, for those from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, the fee for entrance is up to you!
8. Lay out at the best beaches in New York
Throughout the five boroughs, there are plenty of beaches to explore when the city streets become unbearable (free of entry, of course!). For those looking for a beach and boardwalk experience, Coney Island and Rockaway both offer great experiences if you wish to be active, or simply just sunbathe. Brighton and Manhattan Beaches are both great for families, and South Beach in Staten Island offers a lovely view of the Verrazano Bridge, along with scenic bike trails. Whether you wish to venture off to Queens or Brooklyn for a day trip to the beach, there is something for everyone in this city.
9. Book a trip down the High Line
With over 8 million visitors annually, the High Line is easily a classic New York favorite. Located along the west side of Manhattan on a former New York Central Railroad track, the park requires free reservations on the weekends, with open access and no reservation required on weekdays. The park currently is operating at reduced capacity and asks all visitors to wear a mask to ensure a safe visit. While the park believes that the best way to experience it is “simply to wander,” there are many interesting features to be noticed while you are exploring the High Line. Pathways filled with greenery make up a majority of this park, with various viewing decks of Chelsea, old train tracks, and the Diller-Von Furstenberg sundeck and water viewing area. Whether you choose the High Line as a destination for sunbathing or simply take it on your way to work, it provides a unique combination of greenery and transportation history of the city of New York.
10. Get a selfie with this reclining Statue of Liberty sculpture
On your trip uptown, you may want to pay a visit to Lady Liberty...who seems to be taking a nap at Morningside Park. Brooklyn-based artist Zaq Landsberg debuted this 25-foot statue last month at 120th Street and Morningside Avenue, giving it the fitting name Reclining Liberty. Landsberg describes the sculpture as a cross between the famous Statue of Liberty and the reclining Buddha statues that can be found throughout Asia. While the wait to visit the actual Statue of Liberty may be tedious for some, Landsberg’s fun twist at the landmark can be easily accessible by a short subway ride or taxi, no tickets or reservations required!
11. Swing down to Pier 35
Along the East River, you take a trip down memory lane...on a swing! With gorgeous waterfront views, four giant swings hang from a canopy on a raised platform along Pier 35, tucked under the FDR highway on the Lower East Side. These swings allow for either the perfect morning swing session to start your day off on a light note, or a beautiful sunset viewing location. The installation was created by Ken Smith Workshop, in an effort to create a sustainable structure in an urban setting. Fun for all ages, these swings are sure to help you capture both the stunning city skylines and the memories from the childhood playground all at once!
12. Be dazzled by the new Halls of Gems and Minerals at AMNH
The new Allison and Roberto Mignone Hall of Gems and Minerals features more than 5,000 specimens from 98 countries. The educational exhibit tells the origin story of our planet’s diverse species of minerals, as well as how they are classified and studied by scientists, and how we use them to our benefit in everyday life. As this exhibit has a limited capacity, visitors must join a virtual line upon arrival at the Museum of Natural History. The magnificent Hall of Gems houses over 2,000 gems, carvings, and jewelry items from all different time periods. Beautiful Creatures, a special exhibit in the new Melissa and Keith Meister Hall, displays both modern and antique jewelry inspired by the animal kingdom, featuring gem and mineral detailing. For residents from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, access to the exhibit can be free through the “pay what you wish” option for museum access.
13. Dance at Hot Honey Sundays
Greenpoint Terminal is playing host to a new outdoor dance party every Sunday at 2pm called Hot Honey Sundays. Resident DJs @JKriv, @DeoJorge, and @AnnaCollecta will provide tunes for dancers starting at 2pm. The events are BYOB but food can be found at Greenpoint Terminal. The best part? You'll have sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline as you dance. Organizers say there will be enough space to safely get down on the dance floor. "It’s a safe space where people can get back together, share their passion for good music, dance away, get weird, feel sexy, enjoy the sunset, spread love, and celebrate life above all."
14. Good Delivery Comedy
Catch a free comedy show at Gerti's covered back patio. Comedians Natasha Vaynblat (Comedy Central), CJ Hunt (The Daily Show), and James Hamilton (the Moth) host this weekly standup show full of NYC's best comedians, including Kenice Mobley (Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon), Dylan Adler (Hulu), Ashley Brooke Roberts (NPR's Ask Me Another) and Sam Evans (Just for Laughs). Gertie will be releasing a brand new menu of bar snacks and drinks for the event.
15. Get free entry to the 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree
16. Go to "MELVIN EDWARDS: Brighter Days"
Brighter Days is a series of six sculptures by Melvin Edwards created from 1970 to 1996 and one in 2020—each one incorporates some form of chain. Sitting in City Hall Park, historical associations are made to slavery and violence. City Park Hall was once the site of the African Burial Ground, a colonial-era cemetery for enslaved and freed individuals of African descent. More recently it became a geographic center of Black Lives Matter protests with the occupation of City Hall. Brighter Days affirms Edwards' optimistic view of our shared future.
17. See "Not Another Second"
"Not Another Second" is an exhibit that offers a candid glimpse into the lives of 12 LGBTQ elders through a series of compelling portraits that intersect personal experiences of living during a time when being themselves was a crime. Shot by noted German photographer Karsten Thormaehlen also celebrates their personal journeys on deciding to live openly, as well as finding love and companionship. Each moving portrait is accompanied by the number of years lost living in the closet and not as their true, authentic self. This exhibit is a collaboration between nonprofit SAGE, Watermark Retirement Communities and Brooklyn’s iconic new luxury senior community The Watermark at Brooklyn Heights. The portraits will be viewable via AR and through free public and socially distanced viewings of the Not Another Second exhibit at The Watermark at Brooklyn Heights will take place every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday through September 2021. A reservation must be made to view the Brooklyn exhibition of Not Another Second. To book and reserve your timed ticket, visit www.notanothersecond.com.
18. Enjoy Bryant Park Picnic Performances
Broadway may still be dark for the summer, but just a few avenues down 42nd Street, live performances are returning in a big way to Bryant Park. With support from Bank of America, the park’s Picnic Performances will be bringing 25 live, in-person events to the park, many featuring performers from the city’s top arts institutions. (The events will also be available to live stream.) Planned this summer are concerts produced in partnership with Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York City Opera, Classical Theatre of Harlem, Joe’s Pub, Paul Taylor Dance Company, Limón Dance Company, Elisa Monte Dance, National Sawdust, Harlem Stage with Jazzmobile and Historic Harlem Parks, Greenwich House Music School, New York Chinese Cultural Center, Music from the Sole, and more. All of the outdoor concerts will be free and open to the public. The park will observe all current safety protocols for the event and also provide enough room for social distancing (audience registration will be required in advance.)
Here's the official schedule:
June and July:
New York City Opera: Pride in the Park (6/18) and Carmen (7/2)
New York Chinese Cultural Center (6/25)
Joe’s Pub: Mykal Kilgore (6/26)
Carnegie Hall Citywide: Toshi Reagon and BIGLovely (7/9);
Spanish Harlem Orchestra (7/16); The Knights (7/23); Adrienne Warren & Friends (7/30)
Greenwich House Music School: Riley Mulherkar and Ella Bric (7/31)
August and September:
Carnegie Hall Citywide: Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective
with the Turtle Island Quartet (8/6)
Harlem Stage: Craig Harris’s Nocturnal Nubian Ball… - A Tribute to Sun Ra (8/12)
Jazz at Lincoln Center: Evenings with Dizzy’s Club (8/13 + 8/14)
Limón Dance Company and Music from the Sole (8/16)
Paul Taylor Dance Company and Elisa Monte Dance (8/20)
New York City Opera: Now That’s What I Call Opera! (8/21); Rigoletto (9/3)
Classical Theatre of Harlem (9/10)
National Sawdust: Allison Loggins-Hull’s Diametrically Composed (9/17)
The Town Hall: Celebrating 100 Years with Chris Thile and more (9/20)
19. Work out at Seaport Fit
Pier 17 is offering free fitness once again! On Tuesday and Thursday nights as well as Saturday mornings through September, get your body going with classes from Trooper Fitness, Pure Barre, HIIT The Deck, and Lyons Den Power Yoga.
20. Catch a performance at Red Stage
A big, red metallic stage that anyone can use has been installed at Astor Place. Measuring 30-feet-wide and 13-feet-tall, the "alarm red" powder-coated metallic stage, dubbed "Red Stage," is holding open hours for artists and organizations to perform, rehearse, convene, or utilize the space however they see fit on "The People's Platform." Anyone can take the stage and create so long as they reserve a time slot here. There will be Creative Time-organized programs and artist-curated takeovers, including "Resurgence," a series of opening performances, walks, and interactive events, "Assembly", a day of intimate conversations between poets and activists on the public commons post-pandemic, "Remedy," a series of workshops, reading groups, performances, and sound baths with herbalists, apothecaries, and artists, "Call and Response + Civic Action," a day of civic joy, music, and political education with For Freedoms to mark Flag Day, along with civic interventions leading up to a historic New York City primary election, and "Play," a festive day of games like double dutch, dance classes, drum lines, mimes, chess and artist-led play.
21. Go swimming at the pool
Beat the heat this summer by taking a dip in the various public pools NYC offers for folks who love swimming and lounging poolside. Staring June 26, you certainly have your pick of options as there are more than 60 public swimming pools scattered around New York’s five boroughs. Here's our comprehensive list to the squeaky clean—and totally free—swimming pools in NYC. Since we don't condone sneaking a flask past the locker room, we've suggested some post-sunbathing spots to rehydrate with frozen cocktails while munching on some tasty bar food and snacks. Want to make a splash above ground level? Several of the best hotels in NYC have rooftop pools that allow non-hotel guests to enjoy the facilities (for a price, of course).