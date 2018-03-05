  • News
A food truck festival is coming to NYC this month

By Alyson Penn Posted: Monday March 5 2018, 5:31pm

Photograph: Clay Williams

What's better than a food truck? A dozen food trucks. 

Aside from the Vendy Awards and Smorgasburg during the summer, there aren't too many festivals where food trucks can park and strut their stuff. But the Grand Bazaar is teaming up with the New York Food Truck Association to do just that on Sunday, March 25.

While the list of mobile kitchens hasn't yet been announced, the event's website promises 12 trucks in addition to the market’s regular collection of 100-plus vendors. And it's all for a good cause—100 percent of the profits are going towards four local public schools. Entry is free, but you can make a donation at the door or in advance right here.

Grand Bazaar runs every Sunday from 10am to 5:30pm at 100 W 77th St. 

Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 168 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

