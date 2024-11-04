A free Magnolia Bakery vending machine is popping up in Brooklyn

Did you know that iconic New York business Magnolia Bakery has been testing a new line of frozen-to-thaw banana pudding products for the past three years?

Well, the wait is now over: the company has announced that the novel items will be available on DoorDash, Amazon Fresh and more starting November 18.

To celebrate the occasion, Magnolia Bakery is actually setting up a free banana pudding vending machine in Brooklyn from November 15 through 17.

New Yorkers will get to grab the iconic dessert at Cafe Balearica at 44 Berry Street by North 11th Street in Williamsburg throughout the weekend from 5pm to 4am on Friday and from 2pm to 4am on Saturday and Sunday.

Cafe Balearica will also be serving a banana daiquiri to go along with the free treat, making the whole experience that much sweeter—both literally and figuratively.

Photograph: Courtesy of Magnolia Bakery

The new frozen banana pudding packages, which look just like ice cream cartons, comes in three different flavors: wafer cookie bits, chocolatey hazelnut swirl and red velvet cookie bits. As delicious as all three of them sound, they are certainly a step away from the classic banana pudding that has earned the bakery part of its legendary reputation since first setting up shop in NYC back in 1996.

Alas, Magnolia Bakery is diversifying its business model while staying true to its roots: just last week, the company announced that it is now selling banana pudding-flavored edibles through a partnership with Incredibles Cannabis at all RISE Dispensary locations in New York.

We are, of course, excited to try every single new product launched by the celebrated local business.