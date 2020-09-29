A giant, citywide scavenger hunt is happening this October

For the last decade, each October marked the beginning of a month-long festival celebrating NYC architecture and design called Archtober. While festivals and large gatherings may look different than ever before this year—New Yorkers will still be able to appreciate NYC's most noteworthy buildings, from historic and architectural masterpieces to sundry landmarks.

Coming up in few short weeks is a 36-hour, five-borough outdoor scavenger hunt put on by Open House New York and Archtober. Participants will put their New York knowledge to the test as they explore the city's urban landscape from corner to corner. You'll travel from, say, a post office in the Bronx to a public art installation in Brooklyn.

Along the way, New Yorkers will refer to clues to lead them through the adventure—more than 60 clues will be emailed to the team captain on Day One that hint at key sites to uncover across all five boroughs. Teams will capture proof of arrival at each mystery site with a mascot or “object” pictured in all the photos to be submitted for points.

The hunt will take place during this year's Open House New York weekend (October 17-18). To get from locale to locale, teams can walk, run, take public transportation, or use bikes, cars, and taxis. But, to level the playing field, teams who do not use cars get a “green energy bonus,” so think twice before calling a cab, because in the end, this is a competition with prizes.

Participants can hunt alone or as a team. Tickets to enter are $15 for teams of 1 to 2 people or $25 for teams of 3 to 6. You can register for the hunt here. Points will be tallied up and winners will be announced on Monday, October 19.

Most popular on Time Out

- An Upper West Side restaurant installed “space bubbles” for outdoor dining this fall

- NYC stores and boutiques that have permanently closed

- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming Mozart operas for free every night this week

- The 100 best movies of all time

- The coziest airbnbs you can rent near NYC this fall

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Share the story