A giant new Target store is opening in Soho this month

Drum roll, please: an enormous, 27,000-square-foot Target store is officially opening in Soho, at 600 Broadway by East Houston Street, this Thursday. Woohoo!

Open daily from 8am through 9pm, this will be 95th Target in the greater New York City area (the first shop opened back in 1997)!

New Yorkers can expect the usual roster of goods and services at the new destination: from household needs to clothes, foods, beauty products, cleaning supplies, furniture and more. You can also order pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt!

"We're excited to bring the joy of Target to new guests and help them discover a unique shopping experience tailored to the needs of the SoHo community," said Evan Praster, store director of the new Manhattan SoHo Target store, in an official statement about the news. "We offer a wide assortment of Target’s top owned and national brands spanning across essentials, beauty, personal care, food and beverage, home goods, and much more. Guests can also shop on their own terms with our easy, contactless and industry-leading Order Pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt services—ready within a couple of hours with no membership required for the easiest shopping experience in retail."

The news comes a few months after the retail giant announced the opening of a "small format" store smack-dab in the middle of Times Square, on 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues (and another set for Astoria in 2023). If the major excitement about the Times Square store’s particular launch is of any indication, area residents will be delighted once they notice the has-it-all shop has opened in their very own neighborhood.

Happy shopping, folks!