A giant Oreo-themed slide is coming to Herald Square

By Emma Orlow Posted: Monday February 10 2020, 1:08pm

Photograph: Courtesy of Shutterstock

If going through Herald Square wasn’t chaotic enough, Oreo, of beloved stuffed-cookie fame, is installing a giant inflatable slide inside the belly of the beast. The blue and white slide will have five-lanes and will measure three building stories high. The gigantic takeover will be unveiled in Midtown West on February 21st. 

But don’t think you’ll just be sliding for thrills. The slides are part of Oreo’s “What’s Your Stuf” voting contest, hoping to get down to the bottom of how much stuffing customers like in their cookies. Each slide lane will be named with a different level of stuffing and the slide you chose to go down corresponds with your vote (correct answer: “double stuff” and nothing more). More importantly, anyone who casts a vote will receive free Oreos in the style of their choice. If you're not in New York, you can still vote on the brand's website, for the chance to win $100,000. Oreo will even be taking its slide on the road, coming to Atlanta February 28th and Los Angeles on March 6th.

This isn’t the only slide to hit Manhattan as of late. Earlier last year, Flatiron received a joyful, rainbow slide in celebration of Pride. The mission of that project was to underscore the 30 U.S. states which do not currently protect the LGBTQ+ community from discrimination. This Oreo slide is definitely a different kind of Rock the Vote (just be sure to get there before all the Cookie Monsters steal the treats).

Afterwards, head over to the newly-opened restaurant, Piggyback from Top Chef alum Leah Cohen that hopes to make dining near Penn Station actually bearable. 

Looking for more of the best cookies in NYC? We've got you covered. 

