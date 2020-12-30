New YorkChange city
A Google doc of every NYC restaurant that opened in 2020

These NYC restaurant openings gave us something to celebrate during this garbage-fire year

By Christina Izzo
Yes, 2020, unfortunately, saw many restaurant closings across New York City due to the coronavirus pandemic. But this year also welcomed plenty of new restaurants to our five fair boroughs, from high-profile doughnut shops to Thai-American dinettes and cool-kid burger joints.

Diversify your eat list with this Google doc of all of the restaurants that opened in NYC this year (and email us at food.ny@timeout.com for any spot we might've missed!):

