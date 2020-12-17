New YorkChange city
Burgie's
Photograph: Roberta's

First look at Burgie's, the new burger joint from Roberta's

The famous Brooklyn pizzeria is taking a bite out of the burger business

By Christina Izzo
They already char up some of the best pizza in NYCnow the team behind Brooklyn fave Roberta's is getting into the burger game, too. 

The counter-service burger spinoff will be called Burgie's and will open at 198 Randolph Street between Gardner and Steward Aves in Bushwick this Saturday, December 19. Initially opening for takeout and delivery only, the kitchen will be run by Jackie Carnesi and the menu will pay homage to old-school burger joints. That means heavily loaded burgers, made using a propriety beef blend that's ground daily, and thick-cut fries made from scratch. A veggie burger and a wedge salad round out the menu.  

The burger concept is not a shocking departure for the team: Roberta's has always served one of the city's finest burgers, a hulk of dry-aged beef tucked into a potato roll with gooey American cheese, onions and pickles. If the patties getting griddled up at Burgie's taste anything like it, this is one new restaurant opening to get excited about. Check out dishes and the full menu below:

Burgie's
Photograph: Roberta's
Burgie's
Photograph: Roberta's
Burgie's
Photograph: Roberta's
The menu at Burgie's
Photograph: Roberta's

