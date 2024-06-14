A hidden taco garden just opened near Bryant Park

A new taco joint is always exciting news, but even more so when it's one clandestinely set in a hidden courtyard. Case in point: Tacalle, a street-level taqueria tucked away behind Midtown’s new Grayson Hotel (19 W 38th Street). Just a few blocks from Bryant Park, the hotel's quaint backyard feature a show-stopping mural, colorful flags, twinkling bistro lights and a vintage food truck turning out fresh tacos, margaritas and more.

Inspired by the street-food culture of Mexico, the lively open-air courtyard welcomes hungry diners on weekdays from 11am to 8pm for Mexico-style street tacos (choose from fillings like beef brisket barbacoa, pork carnitas, chicken tinga, shrimp, or mushroom and rajas tinga, all served with Spanish onion, radish, cilantro and lime), as well as nachos, quesadillas and freshly made guacamole. Balance out all that savory with a little something sweet: the menu also offers churros with chocolate dipping sauce as well as refreshing, fruity paletas (lime, coconut, strawberry).

Settle in at one of the space's casual high-tops or lounge seating options for a range of beverages, including both classic and flavored margaritas (watermelon, passionfruit, strawberry or lime), cooling cervezas, micheladas and mojitos, aguas frescas, Jarritos and more.

On Taco Tuesdays, you can get those drinks for even less: think pitchers of margs for $60 and buckets of cervezas (Tecate, Coronitas) for $35, not to mention taco trays to feed you and all of your friends. There will also be mystery tacos that vary week to week, "since Taco Tuesdays are all about getting lucky," says the Tacalle team.

Check out Tacalle's taco garden space below, as well as the concept's food-and-drink options:

