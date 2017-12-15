A Korean street food pop-up is hosting a Hanukkah feast on Saturday

Hanukkah is almost halfway through, and if you've exhausted all the best Hanukkah events in NYC or indulged at all the kosher restaurants, we've got a foodie happening you might not want to tell your bubby about.

For one night only, the Korean street food pop-up from Irene Yoo, Yoo Eating, will be serving a spread of Hanukkah foods with an Asian twist. Some of the dishes include a chopped-liver Korean sausage (soondae), kimchi latkes with ssamjan sour cream and yuzu pear sauce and matzo ball mandoo dumplings.

Yoo was inspired by the food traditions from her Jewish friends growing up in Calabasas and at her college of University of Pennsylvania.

The pop-up will be in Pete's Candy Store in Williamsburg this Saturday night from 5pm through midnight, or until supplies run out. Hey, not all miracles last eight nights.

