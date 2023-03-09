A wine bar open for more than a decade-and-a-half is editing its footprint east of Union Square later this month.

Pierre Loti, which first opened in 2007, will flip the adjacent Adalya restaurant to create the newly dubbed Pierre Loti Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar on Wednesday, March 15.

The conjoining spots briefly shared ownership several years ago, and this is the PL brand’s fifth effort. The new space will build on the next-door original’s menus with more of a sit-down dinner conceit that will eventually grow to include brunch and lunch.

The refreshed operation’s menu items will exceed 30 meze options like atom, hummus and tzatziki. Grilled whole fish or jumbo shrimp, lamb or veal chops, and chicken shish are among the mains, which are all served with two sides like puréed eggplant, bulgur pilaf, sautéed spinach and mashed potatoes. A selection “from mom’s kitchen” includes preparations of veal, cornish hen and baby okra.

Pierre Loti Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar will serve a full bar, plus beer and a wine list that spotlights makers from locales like Georgia, Greece, Italy, Lebanon and Spain. The space seats 70 inside with room for a few dozen more outdoors. It is located 55 Irving Place below popular Dear Irving, and it will be open every day from 4pm to 11pm to start.