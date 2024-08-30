A massive free Korean culture festival is happening in NYC next week

Despite the fact that more and more parties in New York play K-pop music and there’s an entire street in midtown where you'll find some of the best Korean restaurants in the East Coast, there has yet to be a festival dedicated to celebrating the culture of that country as a whole (unlike its Eastern neighbor, which enjoys the notoriety of the massive annual JAPAN Fes).

That’s about to change with Korea Fest. Set to debut on Sunday, September 8, from 2pm until 9pm at the Culture Lab in Long Island City, Queens, the event’s mission is to familiarize folks with Korean culture—and they are not just talking about music and food. Korea Fest will highlight Korea’s famous skincare and beauty industries while also looking at the country’s technology offerings, K-dramas and more. Also expect dance performances and a DJ to pin K-pop tunes throughout the event.

RECOMMENDED: One of New York’s speakeasies is getting a vibrant Mexican restaurant upstairs

"Korea Fest is about highlighting Korean culture [and] promoting diversity and inclusivity," Sarah Choi, one of the event's organizers, said. "We believe that of the few cultural festivals that currently exist, South Korea has a massive global appeal and footprint that hasn’t been properly represented.

Food-wise, 20 vendors are scheduled to participate in the festivities, serving Korean favorites like Korean barbecue, Korean fried chicken and less traditional dishes made with a local twist.

Culture Lab LIC is a 12,000 square foot converted warehouse located at 5-25 46th Avenue. The space features two fine arts galleries, an 80-seat theater, classroom space and an 18,000 square foot outdoor venue, according to their website. They have a robust calendar of events coming up, including a pop-up dog adoption event, free outdoor concerts and more.

You can get your free tickets to the first ever Korea Fest here.