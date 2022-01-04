The 14 best Korean BBQ restaurants in NYC

Light the fires for the best Korean BBQ in NYC at the city's finest do-it-yourself Asian meat meccas

Of all the amazing restaurants in New York City, the ones specializing in Korean barbecue are probably the most fun, and the interactive, DIY experience is even more ideal in a group setting. The restaurants doing the best Korean BBQ in NYC serve up fresh, delicate meats with tingly seasonings and sauces that you can cook exactly to your liking.

From Koreatown to Flushing, you’ll find many examples of top notch Korean BBQ. Whether you’re looking for a swanky experience or a low-key hole-in-the-wall, these spots come through with all the standards, hot pots and family-style dishes that Korean BBQ is known for.

If you’re in the mood for a different type of Asian cuisine, be sure to check out our guides to the best Thai, Chinese and Japanese fare. But don’t miss the unique dining experience that is Korean BBQ in NYC.

