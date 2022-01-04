New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
KANF HO DONG BAEKJEONG prime boneless short rib
Photograph: Paul WagtouiczPrime boneless short rib at Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong

The 14 best Korean BBQ restaurants in NYC

Light the fires for the best Korean BBQ in NYC at the city's finest do-it-yourself Asian meat meccas

Edited by
Will Gleason
Written by
Time Out contributors
&
Abbe Baker
Advertising

Of all the amazing restaurants in New York City, the ones specializing in Korean barbecue are probably the most fun, and the interactive, DIY experience is even more ideal in a group setting. The restaurants doing the best Korean BBQ in NYC serve up fresh, delicate meats with tingly seasonings and sauces that you can cook exactly to your liking.

From Koreatown to Flushing, you’ll find many examples of top notch Korean BBQ. Whether you’re looking for a swanky experience or a low-key hole-in-the-wall, these spots come through with all the standards, hot pots and family-style dishes that Korean BBQ is known for.

If you’re in the mood for a different type of Asian cuisine, be sure to check out our guides to the best Thai, Chinese and Japanese fare. But don’t miss the unique dining experience that is Korean BBQ in NYC.

RECOMMENDED: Find more of the best restaurants in NYC 

Best Korean BBQ in NYC

Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

1. Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Midtown East
  • price 2 of 4

On first glance, the Manhattan outpost of the popular namesake chainlet from larger-than-life Korean personality Kang Ho Dong, professional wrestler turned comedian, looks like utter chaos. Despite the noise and crowd, the cooking speaks of a quiet refinement courtesy of young-gun chef Deuki Hong (Jean Georges, Momofuku) who employs steakhouse-style quality control, wet-aging his Omaha beef for three weeks before servers showcase the carne in escalating degrees of flavor and heft.

Read more

2. Sik Gaek

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Queens
  • price 3 of 4

K-pop blasts through the speakers as crowds chow down on family-style plates at this wood-clad Korean restaurant. You can find standard dishes—including barbecued meats marinated in a spicy house sauce and a panfried seafood pancake—but the joint's known for its raw plates. Adventurous eaters should try the gochujang oysters or hot pot, a fiery broth packed with still-squirming octopus, lobster, clam and shrimp. Hand-torched tables and walls lined with dollar bills add some spunk to the 1970s aesthetic.

Read more
Advertising
Cho Dang Gol
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

3. Cho Dang Gol

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Midtown West
  • price 1 of 4

The tofu comes boiled, cubed, spiced, ground and in tiny, buttery bits called dregs. Jung suk, the signature tofu casserole, has cubes of delicate white bean curd as well as those dregs. Stews mix snow-white squares of tofu with treats like baby octopus or squid. In nontofu territory, the pajun combination appetizer presents four generous pancakes, from mild, crispy leek to zesty kimchi. Sizzling kalbi (short ribs) are served on a cast-iron griddle with lettuce leaves for wrapping. Sadly, the well-regarded restaurant serves no dessert—not even Tofutti.

Read more
Order delivery
Gaonnuri
Photograph: Loren Wohl

4. Gaonnuri

  • Restaurants
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

Located on the 39th floor of a Koreatown tower, this sleek eatery offers some amazing sights of a twinkling skyline through its wraparound windows. But the cooking, it turns out, is spectacular, too. The kitchen highlights grade-A ingredients and upscale presentations. Tabletop barbecue is the focus, with an unusually large roster of proteins including thick duck breast pieces, jumbo white shrimp, tender boneless short ribs (galbi) and pork belly.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Yoon Haeundae Galbi
Yoon Haeundae Galbi

5. Yoon Haeundae Galbi

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Midtown West

A new(er) kid on the block, Yoon Haeundae Galbi by owner Bobby Yoon (whose grandfather owns the very reputable Haeundae Somunnan Amso Galbijip in Busan, South Korea) has made a name for itself since it opened three years ago. The polished eatery features a long bar, tables equipped with ventilation systems to absorb smoke, and a menu comprised of more cuts of beef than you can possibly imagine. The cocktail list here, too, is just as thoughtful; sip on a soju flight for a reasonable $30.

Read more
Order delivery

6. Love Korean BBQ

  • Restaurants
  • Midtown West

Those looking for more of a night club vibe should make their way to this trendy Koreatown establishment for Korean BBQ fusion and a side of killer tunes. While you’ll certainly find all of the usual suspects including bibimbap, galbi, and bulgogi, you’ll also find menu items like Truffled Egg-plosion (steamed eggs, mozzarella, and truffle oil), as well as Noodz Forever (japchae) under the cleverly titled “Feed Me Now” portion of the menu.

Read more
Advertising
Don’s Bogam BBQ & Wine Bar

7. Don’s Bogam BBQ & Wine Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Midtown East
  • price 2 of 4

Fire up the grill anytime — 24 hours a day, year-round — at this barbecue and wine bar hybrid. Each table is outfitted with barbecue burner, and servers will not only help you navigate the menu but show you how to cook at the table. The signature dish, three-layer pork, is a must-try — the meat has been marinated for 24 hours in wine. But plenty of other Korean chicken, beef and seafood options are available, too, each paired with dipping sauces and side dishes.

Read more
Book online

8. Picnic Garden

  • Restaurants
  • Queens
  • price 2 of 4

Koreatown may be popping for Asian-style barbecue, but for a true bulgogi bonanza, head to Queens to feast on Picnic Garden’s all-you-can-eat deal. Choose your raw meats from the buffet (everything from beef to octopus), which your server can help grill, and round out the meal with sides like crispy fried dumplings and seafood pancakes.

Read more
Advertising
Insa
Photograph: Jake Cohen

9. Insa

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Gowanus
  • price 2 of 4

In a former warehouse space in industrial Gowanus, Insa offers a modern take on Korean BBQ, as reinterpreted by Seoul-born chef Sohui Kim. Complimentary banchan appetizers (daikon kimchi, steamed egg custard) hit the table first, followed by standout mains like a sweet-and-salty galbijjim stew and marinated yangnyeom galbi (beef short rib), which you should elect to cook yourself. The extensive cocktail menu offers a booze-addled primer into Korean ’cue: Sip the rum-heavy island drinks whispered with Far East flavors, such as the house mai tai spritzed with vanilla-bean–infused mescal, which is also available in a large-format punch bowl to share among friends.

Read more
Order delivery
Kunjip
Photograph: Courtesy Creative Commons/Flickr/wyn ♥ lok

10. Kunjip

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

Come to this Koreatown stalwart with a hearty appetite. Complimentary banchan—small plates like steamed eggs and kimchi—hit the table as soon as you're seated and the traditional Korean fare keeps coming: bubbling tofu stew, variations of bibimbap, and plenty of meats for your grill-it-yourself BBQ. Once you've had your fill, a second freebie arrives with the check: a piping-hot cup of cinnamon tea.

Read more
Advertising

11. Jongro BBQ

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Midtown West
  • price 3 of 4

The first U.S. export from South Korean chain Jongro BBQ, this late-night barbeque joint hidden on the second floor of a K-Town office building evokes old-school Seoul with vintage signs and movie posters, but the real star here is the meat. So round up a group of carnivorous friends and pack one of the semi-private pavilions. Experts swear by the beef platter, a selection of marinated cuts of ribeye, skirt steak, short rib and chuck cooked tabletop and served with classic banchan sides.

Read more
Order delivery
Hyun
Photograph: Greg Rhein Photography

12. Hyun

  • Restaurants
  • Barbecue
  • Midtown East

Hyun is located just a block north from the epicenter of Manhattan’s Koreatown on 32nd Street but feels worlds away. The dimly-lit space is sleek with dark wood-paneled walls, ceremonial brassware and diners seem to speak in hushed tones as pristine slices of Japanese A5 Wagyu beef shows up at their table. A server grills and cuts all your barbecue meats, which you can pair with expertly-made Korean dishes such as pots of cooked rice with sea urchin and truffle.

Read more
Book online
Advertising

13. Rib No. 7

  • Restaurants
  • Midtown West

Touting themselves as an innovator of Korean barbecue, the focus of this bustling K-Town favorite is the humble yet mighty rib. And that’s precisely what you’ll get, ribs of all kinds: beef galbi (marinated and “in its purest form), marinated boneless pork galbi, and slowly braised beef rib stew, for starters. Other sensational dishes include the aptly-named Army Casserole with ramen, kimchi, spam, hot dogs and bacon, bulgogi, as well as grilled Chilean sea bass served in a tangy Korean bean paste glaze. 

Read more
Cote
Photograph: Cayla Zahoran

14. Cote

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Flatiron
  • price 3 of 4

This sleek Flatiron District den from Simon Kim of Michelin-starred Piora sits just 10 blocks south of K-Town proper. Billed as a “Korean steakhouse,” Cote is decked out with a marble-topped bar and large horseshoe booths, reminiscent more of all-American meat temples than bulgogi grills, but the kitchen tricks out steakhouse staples like shrimp cocktail with gochujang-spiked tartar sauce and studs the steak tartare with cubes of Asian pear. However, it's the elaborate Butcher’s Feast —a flashy spread of seasonal banchan, two stews (a pleasantly sour kimchi variety and a fermented soy potage bobbing with tofu) and a daily-changing rotation of four steaks fired on gold-rimmed table grills — that really steals the spotlight.

Read more
Book online
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.