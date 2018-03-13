A massive mac and cheese festival is coming to NYC this weekend

Time to get cheesy, New York.



On Sunday, March 18, we’re taking over the Brooklyn Expo Center for our annual Mac & Cheese Smackdown event, where attendees can feast their way through the best mac and cheese dishes in New York City.

This year’s impressive lineup includes beloved stalwarts and newer additions. Among those on the bill are Murray’s Cheese, Hill Country Barbecue Market, Harlem Public, Trestle, Jacob’s Pickles, Route 66 Smokehouse, Claw Daddy’s, Red Rooster Harlem and Korilla BBQ. Entry includes unlimited mac and cheese tastings from all restaurants, complimentary beer, DJ entertainment, a March Madness viewing lounge, games, giveaways and more. True cheese enthusiasts can opt for the VIP option which also includes early entry, access to an exclusive lounge and Jack Daniels’ cocktails.

There will be two sessions: one from 2-4pm (1:30-4pm for VIP) and another from 5:30-7:30pm (5-7:30pm for VIP). Tickets range from $45-$75, which really is a small price to pay for a day filled with unlimited amounts of delicious cheesy creations. Tickets are selling-out fast, so snag yours here before it’s too late!

Take a look at dishes from some of the vendors below.

Queens Bully

Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails

Buy tickets to the Mac & Cheese Smackdown right here.