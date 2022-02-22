"Harry Potter: The Exhibition" is on display at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia now through September 18.

Although it's been a decade since the last Harry Potter movie was released—and almost 15 years since the book that the film was based on came out—we are all still clearly obsessed with Harry Potter. Case in point: a new massive touring exhibit that has just made its world premiere at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, a mere 90-minute car ride from Manhattan. It will stay mounted through September 18.

"Harry Potter: The Exhibition" takes over 18,000-square-feet of space and it was created by Imagine Exhibitions and Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment. Expect 21 different galleries upon visiting, each one exploring The Wizarding World's most iconic environments, including Hagrid's hut, the Great Hall and the instantly recognizable Hogwarts castle.

Each ticket holder will start off a journey from King's Cross Station, where they'll get to complete a personal profile, select their own Hogwarts house, receive a wand and set up a Patronus.

Among the plenty of things you'll be delighted by is a gallery dedicated to each Hogwarts House. "While guests may gravitate towards one house, this gallery will enable visitors to experience all of the Hogwarts houses in a celebratory hall featuring an iconic Sorting Hat [...] while surrounded by freshly designed house crests on meticulously created stained glass windows," reads an official press release.

You'll also get to gaze at an original first edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone encased in a vault inspired by the Gringotts Wizarding Bank, revel in an immersive multimedia experience that focuses on Hogwarts as a whole and even walk through some classrooms filled with props, costumes and creatures. Yes, you'll get to brew potions and you'll even be able to take a defense against the dark arts class!

The exhibit is slated to tour globally, setting up shop across Latin America, the Asia-Pacific Region, Europe, the Middle East and Africa in the upcoming months.

If you prefer to stay within state lines, opt instead for a trip to the largest Harry Potter store in the world, now open in the Flatiron District. Here are the best things to buy while there.

Below, check out some photos from inside of the exhibit:

