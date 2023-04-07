New York
Timeout

Bryant Park in summer
Photograph: Shutterstock

A massive spring market will be open for shopping at Bryant Park

116 local vendors will be there!

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Just because winter is over doesn’t mean the good shopping at Bryant Park has to end!

Urbanspace, which operates the Holiday Shops at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park each winter, is staying for the spring. Over the course of three weeks, it’ll feature 116 local makers in stalls across the park in what it’s calling Urbanspace’s Spring Makers Market.

Right now, it’s looking for local-to-New York or the Tri-State area vendors that make one-of-a-kind handmade items you can’t find in stores. Their products must be 100% designed by them and produced locally.

It’ll kick off on Mother’s Day weekend, May 12-14, and continue on these dates from 11am-7pm:

  • Mother’s Day weekend: Friday-Sunday, May 12-14
  • Weekend Two: Friday-Sunday, May 19-21
  • Memorial Day Weekend: Friday-Monday, May 26-29

Stay tuned for news on what local businesses will be at this spring market! 

In the meantime, start enjoying your spring in NYC now!

