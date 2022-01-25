New York
Saranac Lake Winter Carnival
Photograph: Courtesy Saranac Lake Winter Carnival

A massive winter ice palace is coming to the Adirondacks this winter

The 2022 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival kicks off next week!

Will Gleason
Will Gleason
Another “cool” event is happening in New York this week that could be just the ticket for those looking for a unique winter weekend getaway from NYC.

The 2022 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival kicks off on February 4 in the upstate town located in the Adirondacks and lasts until February 13. Billed as “the oldest event of its kind in the eastern United States,” the annual event has been happening for over 120 years! (We’re guessing the fest’s many ice sculptures and creations are quite a bit younger.)

Saranac Lake Winter Carnival
Photograph: Courtesy Saranac Lake Winter Carnival

This year, the carnival’s theme is “Totally 80s,” and the centerpiece will be an Ice Palace made from two-ton ice blocks cut from Lake Flower’s Pontiac Bay. The palace is built each year by a group of volunteers and gets a unique look every time with ice carvings, ice thrones and more. (Speaking of Ice Castles: You can find some in Lake George this winter as well.)

In addition to gawking at the icy man-made wonders, guests can hit up the outdoorsy fest for snowshoeing, Nordic ski racing, skating races and even a Ladies Frypan Toss. Live performances will also be taking place throughout the festival, along with two parades, movie screenings and a chocolate festival.  

On top of all that, if you make it up there for the festivities some of the best ski resorts near NYC are just a short drive away including Gore Mountain and Whiteface Mountain. Just don’t forget to pack a heavy coat!

Saranac Lake Winter Carnival
Photograph: Courtesy Saranac Lake Winter Carnival

