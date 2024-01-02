A mesmerizing new photo exhibit is now on display inside Grand Central Madison

Folks traveling through Grand Central Madison now through this upcoming spring will be treated to a series of visually striking images of New York by photographer Stephen Wilkes.

Dubbed "Day to Night," the series focuses on instantly recognizable New York landmarks—think Rockefeller Center, Coney Island, Times Square and Central Park, among others—seen throughout an entire day.

According to an official press release, Wilkes selects a fixed camera angle and takes up to 1,500 images over the course of 24 hours. He then edits the best moments and digitally blends them together into a single photograph. The result is an individual, light-to-dark image of an iconic, familiar site that takes on a completely different aura given the method used to produce it.

"These fascinating photographs showcase New York City at its very finest, reminding residents and tourists alike of our spectacular city's tremendous vitality and its unique ability to inspire awe, delight and wonderment," said Sandra Bloodworth, the director of MTA Arts & Design, in an official statement. "Those passing through Grand Central Madison will immediately recognize several renowned locations created in Stephen Wilkes' unique image-making style, which captures the essence of a single place from dawn until dark."

You'll find the photography exhibit, which is installed inside ten large-scale lightboxes scheduled to rotate periodically, at the south end of the concourse by the 42nd Street entrance to the station.

That specific corridor is also home to permanent mosaic commissions by Yayoi Kusama and Kiki Smith, plus five large LED screens that display a slew of temporary digital artworks by different artists.

It is safe to say that, by now, Grand Central Madison isn't only a much-needed, relatively new travel hub, but a center of pretty incredible art that New Yorkers and tourists alike can delight in.