The clandestine cocktail-bar genre is getting a new entry in the form of Koi Bā, a Japanese-accented drinking den coming to Williamsburg ( 80 North 6th Street) on Wednesday, May 15.

Owned and curated by Nem’s Japandi Bistro's creator Supranee "Nem" Phramdang, the new Brooklyn bar will pay homage to Japanese flavors and "seasonal narratives," with a 12-drink menu overseen by Beverage Director Ricky Dolinsky. (There will also be Japanese craft beers, a thoughtfully curated sake repertoire and tasting flights of house whiskeys.)

On the cocktail list, you'll find creations like the "Paper Crane," a Paper Plane that took a trip to Tokyo (Japanese aged rum, Interboro amaro, yellow chartreuse and lime); the tiki-inspired "Blue Forest" (coconut-infused whiskey, pineapple, Kare spice, amontillado sherry, nutty sesame orgeat and egg white); and the Bellini-esque "Hana Akiri," perfect for cherry blossom season with hibiscus-infused gin, fresh cucumber, lychee, nigori sake and a Pet Nat rosé. A "Smokey Toki" has some theatrical bartender flair: the duck fat-infused cognac cocktail with absinthe, fennel and mizuna syrup is smoked with a mix of wood chips and matcha, echoing the flavors of a classic green-tea smoked duck.

Speaking of food, there will be plenty of drinking snacks on offer, from fried chicken Karaage (with Sancho pepper honey, house hot sauce and Szechuan peppercorn) to “French Onion” Agedashi Tofu (served with broiled gruyere cheese) to a tartare (choice of tuna or salmon) topped with charred Negi, cured egg and yuzu kosho.

Japanese touches abound in the décor as well: an oversized Koi fish is the statement piece above the bar, and moody dim lighting pepped with pops of red neon makes it feel like you've stumbled into the alleys of Golden Gai.

Check out photos of Koi Bā's cocktails and bar bites below:

