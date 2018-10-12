A museum dedicated to pizza (that's also sexy) is opening in BK tomorrow

The most culturally relevant among the wide swath of irrelevant immersive museums across the city is about to open its doors in Williamsburg for the next month. The Museum of Pizza officially opens tomorrow, October 13th and will run until November 18th in the William Vale Hotel. And sure, us Gothamites like ice cream and rosé and candy, but we really really really (really really really) love pizza. And no, of course we don't need a museum dedicated to it to show our love, but here we are.

As previously reported, the museum will include a lot of photo-fun activities, including (but not limited to) an exhibit showcasing a framed selection from the world’s largest vintage pizza box collection, a "stalactite-inspired" cheese cave and a “Psychedelic Pizza Parlour” show. Artsy, 'za-inspired rooms include Adam Green’s “pizza beach,” Signe Pierce and Emma Stern’s fluorescent, "interdimensional" Pizza Vortex and Shawna X's immersive pizza beauty experience. There will also somehow be a a hologram tour guide and a pizza video game. Oh, and of course, a slice of pizza is included in admission.

You can buy the $35 tickets on the website here.