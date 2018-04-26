A sexy, Instagram-baiting Museum of Pizza is coming to NYC

Everyone knows New York City has the best pizza, so it's about time Gothamites' favorite cheap eat got its proper due. Enter the Museum of Pizza (nicknamed MoPi, naturally) from the "youth media company" Nameless Network. The forthcoming kingdom of 'za is grabbing a slice of the city this October and its social media campaign is making the internet rounds with oddly suggestive photos that look like they belong on an Urban Outfitters or American Apparel (RIP) ad.

But what exactly is a pizza museum? Good question. Think less stuffy explications from retired docents and more Museum of Ice Cream and 29Rooms—essentially an immersive, Instagram-baiting funhouse.

The details are scarce (a location hasn't even been revealed), but we do know there will be a pizza art gallery, a "stalactite-inspired" cheese cave, a pizza beach, pizza meditation and an real-life edible slice included in admission.

The Museum of Pizza will only be in the city from Oct 13–28, but $35 tickets already on pre-sale on their website. In the meantime, enjoy the MoPi photos below and never think of pizza in the same way again.

Photograph: Courtesy Kate Owen and Nameless Network

Photograph: Courtesy Kate Owen and Nameless Network

Photograph: Courtesy Kate Owen and Nameless Network

Photograph: Courtesy Kate Owen and Nameless Network

Photograph: Courtesy Kate Owen and Nameless Network

