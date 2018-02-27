A new airline coming to JFK is now offering $149 tickets to Europe

The Trader Joe’s of transatlantic airlines is officially coming to JFK.

WOW air, the ultra-affordable airline and best thing to come out of Iceland since Björk, will begin flying out of the New York airport on April 27. En hvað er meira! To celebrate the service launch, the airline is offering some truly killer flight deals.

Starting today, one-way fares from JFK to Iceland are available at wowair.us for a mere $99, and you can grab $149 tickets to London, Paris and Amsterdam. The airline, which already operates out of Newark, is also offering $149 tickets from that airport to Berlin, Paris and Amsterdam.

“We are excited by the success of our Newark Liberty International Airport partnership and are looking forward to offering New Yorkers more flight options with John F. Kennedy International Airport,” said Skúli Mogensen, founder and CEO of WOW air. “As always, our goal is to make travel more affordable and accessible providing high-value to those looking to expand their horizons through traveling the world.”

If you like the sound of visiting Europe in the spring, this is your chance! The ultra-cheap tickets are available for flights departing April through June.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.