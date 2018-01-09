A new batch of Hamilton tickets will be available next week

It was just announced that a new block of tickets for Hamilton will be released early next week, so get ready to take your shot.

The tickets will be available to preregistered fans on Monday, January 15 at 10am and to the general public on Tuesday, January 16 at 10am. You can find tickets here and register here for pre-sale tickets. The tickets will be for performances from August 21 through January 13, 2019.

Hamilton also recently opened in London, bringing it to five cities, and throughout the rest of this year the show’s tour will reach a total of 20 cities. The final stop will be in Puerto Rico in January 2019, with proceeds going toward hurricane relief. Other stops on the tour include San Diego, Las Vegas and Boston.

If you’re not one of the select few who snag tickets (or who can afford tickets), there’s always the Hamilton lottery. While we wait for our lottery results, we’ll just be over here watching Jason Brown’s Hamilton program on repeat.

