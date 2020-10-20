A new dumplings-only delivery service for NYC

New Yorkers can now order some of the city's best dumplings to be delivered to their doorsteps.

From oversized manti stuffed with minced lamb at Kashkar Café in Brighton Beach to the $1-for-5-dumplings deal at Fried Dumpling on Mosco Street in Manhattan’s Chinatown, New York City is full of delicous dumpling options. But many of the best dumplings in NYC aren’t available for delivery.

Enter City Dumpling. This new delivery-only concept launched yesterday, and it’s dedicated to only delivering dumplings to your doorsteps.

Photograph: City Dumpling

First up is Dumpling Galaxy, Helen You’s outstanding dumpling restaurant in Flushing. Manhattanites living in and around the Flatiron District, Soho and the Upper West Side are now able to order from a menu that includes an array of dumplings like pork and shrimp, spicy beef and lamb and cilantro.

The set up for City Dumpling is possible because co-founders Aaron Nevin and Dan Unter also started Kitch, which is an Airbnb-like service that lists commercial kitchens available for smaller businesses—such as independent bakers, caterers, food truck vendors—to expand their footprint. The platform started before the current crisis hit and has become more relevant with so many empty kitchens across the city.

There are plans to find more partners to expand City Dumplings.

“Everybody loves dumplings,” says Nevin. “They are hands down the most popular. If you look up hashtags for dumplings, it goes on and on.”

Photograph: City Dumpling

