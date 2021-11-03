New York
Insomnia Cookies store front in NYC
Photograph: JJFarq/Shutterstock.com

A new Insomnia Cookies location just opened in Hell's Kitchen

This weekend, free cookies for all in celebration!

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Beloved New York late-night cookie destination Insomnia Cookies has officially opened its 14th New York City location, and this one is their very first in Hell's Kitchen at 796 9th Avenue, by 53rd Street.

Sweet tooths, rejoice!

In celebration of the opening, New Yorkers will be treated to a whole lot of sweets. This Saturday, for starters, all visitors will receive a free classic cookie in-store (no, there is no purchase necessary). Although the snickerdoodle will always be our favorite, there is just something about the classic cookie that satisfies our craving for something delightfully sweet. 

In addition to Saturday's extravaganza, which will only take place at the new store, all Insomnia Cookies locations will be giving out a free classic cookie to New York City marathon runners who show their race bib or medal on Sunday.

We bet you forgot the marathon is happening this weekend, huh? Just in case: here is everything you should know about it, including the road closures you should be aware of. 

Back to cookies: In addition to being able to head to the new store until 1am on Sundays through Wednesdays and 3am on Thursdays through Saturdays, you can request the staff to deliver some goods straight to your door all throughout the area. 

You can browse the entire menu right here but, if you're anything like us, you've already memorized it throughout your countless late-night visits over the years. 

Pro tips: Eat the cookies right away (the warmer, the better!) and order at least six of them (if you're going to indulge, do it right). Among our perennial favorite flavors: snickerdoodle, white chocolate macadamia, chocolate chunk, salted caramel and, believe it or not, the sugar cookie.

But let's be clear about one thing: every single Insomnia Cookie will titillate your taste buds.

    Latest news

