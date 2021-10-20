These NYC Marathon road closures affect all five boroughs, so make sure to check them out before you hit the road

If you're not running in this year's TCS New York City Marathon but you're traveling around the city, you'll want to check out the NYC Marathon road closures that affect all five boroughs: Manhattan, Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens and Staten Island.

We've included all the roads, streets and bridges that will be closed on November 7, 2021 below. The 26.2-mile race is one the biggest NYC events in November, and if you aren’t registered, you can still get involved by acting as a spectator and cheerleader for the runners. For more information including where to watch the NYC marathon, read our guide to the annual event.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to NYC Marathon 2021

Verrazzano–Narrows Bridge—Upper level: midnight to 3pm

Verrazzano–Narrows Bridge—Lower level Staten Island-bound: 7am to 3pm

Verrazzano–Narrows Bridge—Lower level Brooklyn-bound: 7pm to 3pm

Verrazzano–Narrows Bridge—Midpoint: midnight to 3pm

Verrazzano–Narrows Bridge—Exit to 92nd Street: midnight to 3pm

4th Avenue and 82nd Street: 7:15am to 12:35pm

74th Street, before 6th Avenue: 7:15am to 12:35pm

4th Avenue and 80th Street: 7:15am to 12:35pm

Bay Ridge Parkway and 6th Avenue: 7:15am to 12:35pm

4th Avenue and 63rd Street: 7:25 am to 12:50pm

4th Avenue and 43rd Street: 7:25am to 1:05pm

4th Avenue and 22nd Street: 7:25am to 1:20pm

4th Avenue and 18th Street: 7:25am to 1:25pm

4th Avenue and 3rd Street: 8am to 1:35pm

Flatbush Avenue and Lafayette Avenue: 8am to 1:50pm

Lafayette and Classon avenues: 8am to 2:05pm

Bedford Avenue and Kosciuszko Street: 8am to 2:10pm

Bedford Avenue between Wallabout Street and Lynch Street: 7:35am to 2:20pm

Bedford Avenue and South 3rd Street: 7:35am to 2:35pm

Manhattan Avenue past Bedford Avenue: 7:45am to 2:50pm

Manhattan Avenue before Greenpoint Avenue: 7:45am to 2:55pm

McGuiness Boulevard, approaching Pulaski Bridge: 8am to 3:15pm

10th Street and 44th Drive: 8:30am to 3:29pm

Queensboro Bridge—Lower level Queens side: 7am to 3:15 or 3:45pm

Queensboro Bridge—Lower level midspan: 7am to 3:15 to 3:45pm

Queensboro Bridge—Lower level Manhattan side: 7am to 3:15 to 3:45pm

1st Avenue and 77th Street: 8:45am to 4:17pm

1st Avenue and 97th Street: 8:45am to 4:33pm

1st Avenue between 109th and 110th Streets: 8:45am to 4:42pm

1st Avenue and 117th Street: 8:45am to 5:30pm

Willis Avenue Bridge: 8:45am to 5pm

35th Street just west of Willis Avenue: 8:30am to 5:05pm

Madison Avenue Bridge: 8:30am to 5pm

Madison Avenue Bridge and West 138th Street: 8:30am to 5:20pm

5th Avenue and 125th Street: 9am to 5:32pm

Mount Morris Parkway and 122nd Street: 9am to 5:37 pm

5th Avenue and 103rd Street: 9am to 5:53pm

Central Park East Drive and 84th Street: CLOSED

Central Park East Drive and 68th Street: CLOSED

Central Park East Drive and 65th Street: CLOSED

Central Park South - 59th Street from 5th Avenue to Columbus Circle: 9am to 6:15pm

Central Park West Drive and 62nd Street: CLOSED

Central Park West Drive and 67th Street: CLOSED

Note: Sweep buses follow the marathon route at a six-and-a-half-hour marathon pace, about 15 minutes per mile after the final wave starts. After the sweep buses pass, and it's deemed safe by city authorities, the streets reopen to traffic.