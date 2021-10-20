We put together a playlist of beat-heavy tracks to get your blood—and feet—moving
If you're not running in this year's TCS New York City Marathon but you're traveling around the city, you'll want to check out the NYC Marathon road closures that affect all five boroughs: Manhattan, Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens and Staten Island.
We've included all the roads, streets and bridges that will be closed on November 7, 2021 below. The 26.2-mile race is one the biggest NYC events in November, and if you aren’t registered, you can still get involved by acting as a spectator and cheerleader for the runners. For more information including where to watch the NYC marathon, read our guide to the annual event.
- Verrazzano–Narrows Bridge—Upper level: midnight to 3pm
- Verrazzano–Narrows Bridge—Lower level Staten Island-bound: 7am to 3pm
- Verrazzano–Narrows Bridge—Lower level Brooklyn-bound: 7pm to 3pm
- Verrazzano–Narrows Bridge—Midpoint: midnight to 3pm
- Verrazzano–Narrows Bridge—Exit to 92nd Street: midnight to 3pm
- 4th Avenue and 82nd Street: 7:15am to 12:35pm
- 74th Street, before 6th Avenue: 7:15am to 12:35pm
- 4th Avenue and 80th Street: 7:15am to 12:35pm
- Bay Ridge Parkway and 6th Avenue: 7:15am to 12:35pm
- 4th Avenue and 63rd Street: 7:25 am to 12:50pm
- 4th Avenue and 43rd Street: 7:25am to 1:05pm
- 4th Avenue and 22nd Street: 7:25am to 1:20pm
- 4th Avenue and 18th Street: 7:25am to 1:25pm
- 4th Avenue and 3rd Street: 8am to 1:35pm
- Flatbush Avenue and Lafayette Avenue: 8am to 1:50pm
- Lafayette and Classon avenues: 8am to 2:05pm
- Bedford Avenue and Kosciuszko Street: 8am to 2:10pm
- Bedford Avenue between Wallabout Street and Lynch Street: 7:35am to 2:20pm
- Bedford Avenue and South 3rd Street: 7:35am to 2:35pm
- Manhattan Avenue past Bedford Avenue: 7:45am to 2:50pm
- Manhattan Avenue before Greenpoint Avenue: 7:45am to 2:55pm
- McGuiness Boulevard, approaching Pulaski Bridge: 8am to 3:15pm
- 10th Street and 44th Drive: 8:30am to 3:29pm
- Queensboro Bridge—Lower level Queens side: 7am to 3:15 or 3:45pm
- Queensboro Bridge—Lower level midspan: 7am to 3:15 to 3:45pm
- Queensboro Bridge—Lower level Manhattan side: 7am to 3:15 to 3:45pm
- 1st Avenue and 77th Street: 8:45am to 4:17pm
- 1st Avenue and 97th Street: 8:45am to 4:33pm
- 1st Avenue between 109th and 110th Streets: 8:45am to 4:42pm
- 1st Avenue and 117th Street: 8:45am to 5:30pm
- Willis Avenue Bridge: 8:45am to 5pm
- 35th Street just west of Willis Avenue: 8:30am to 5:05pm
- Madison Avenue Bridge: 8:30am to 5pm
- Madison Avenue Bridge and West 138th Street: 8:30am to 5:20pm
- 5th Avenue and 125th Street: 9am to 5:32pm
- Mount Morris Parkway and 122nd Street: 9am to 5:37 pm
- 5th Avenue and 103rd Street: 9am to 5:53pm
- Central Park East Drive and 84th Street: CLOSED
- Central Park East Drive and 68th Street: CLOSED
- Central Park East Drive and 65th Street: CLOSED
- Central Park South - 59th Street from 5th Avenue to Columbus Circle: 9am to 6:15pm
- Central Park West Drive and 62nd Street: CLOSED
- Central Park West Drive and 67th Street: CLOSED
Note: Sweep buses follow the marathon route at a six-and-a-half-hour marathon pace, about 15 minutes per mile after the final wave starts. After the sweep buses pass, and it's deemed safe by city authorities, the streets reopen to traffic.