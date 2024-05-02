A new Ladurée is bringing its pastel macarons to Hudson Yards

New York City first got a taste of Maison Ladurée's pretty, pastel-hued confections back in 2011 with Upper East Side storefront, followed by a Soho spin-off with a full-service restaurant in 2014. And now the acclaimed Parisian pâtisserie is bringing even more of its world-famous macarons to NYC, with a brand-new outpost opening inside The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards on Saturday, May 4.

Set on the first level of 20 Hudson Yards, the new Ladurée location "meets the modern needs of gourmets pressed for time," said Mélanie Carron, the Managing Director of Maison Ladurée. "It offers a delicious and elegant interlude with all Maison Ladurée’s well-established authenticity."

There will, of course, be those famous macarons, Eugénie and viennoiseries, as well as a range of new gourmet drinks, sweets and snacks available for takeaway. There will be signature lattes like the "Ispahan Latte" (flavored with rose, raspberry and lychee) and the "Plaisir Sucré Latte" (sweetened with chocolate, hazelnut and praline.) "With the creation of these first gourmet drinks, our aim is to evoke our iconic patisseries and surprise our customers with flavours that they have never tasted in this way," said Ladurée's executive pastry chef Julien Alvarez.

The team is also adding three new cookies to the menu, each for $5.50: a Peanut Cookie (peanut cookie dough, peanuts and caramel salted butter), a Pistachio Cookie (pistachio cookie dough, dried fruit mix and almonds) and a Chocolate Buckwheat Cookie (chocolate cookie dough, hazelnuts, macae and caramel). There will also be a selection of Finger Pâtisserie ($9.50 each), pretty layered treats that are enveloped in a chocolate shell and available in iconic Ladurée flavors like Vanilla Pecan, Mango Yuzu, Chocolate Hazelnut Caramel and more.

Check out some of the new menu offerings below, alongside renderings of the new space, which is dressed up in vichy checkered details and Ladurée's signature green:

Photograph: courtesy Ladurée

Photograph: courtesy Ladurée

Photograph: courtesy Ladurée

Photograph: courtesy Ladurée