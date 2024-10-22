A new Minnie Mouse balloon is debuting at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

It's always exciting when a brand new balloon joins the lineup at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, especially when it involves a beloved theme. This year, the event will feature a new Minnie Mouse inflatable that is part of a novel collaboration between the retail giant and Disney.

In addition to the balloon, the partnership involves a number of limited-edition Disney products that are exclusively available at Macy's stores nationwide and online.

The Herald Square flagship location of the brand in particular will host a special concession stand featuring an interactive AR experience "that will allow customers to see themselves as Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 'balloon handlers,'" reads an official press release.

In terms of products, expect to shop apparel pieces, accessories and collectibles, including Disney artwork by Disney's iconic director of character art Jeff Shelly.

Fun fact: the first-ever Disney inflatable to partake in the Macy's Parade was one of Mickey back in 1934—that's 90 years ago!

Minnie isn't the only new addition to this year's roster: back in September, the Bronx Zoo announced that it will debut a float during the November festivities as well.

Dubbed "The Wondrous World of Wildlife," the new float will honor the zoo's 125th anniversary, celebrating the venue's awesome exhibits.

Expect a Russian boreal forest section, compete with an Amur tiger in its natural snow-covered environment; an African savanna portion boasting four different species (giraffes! Zebra! Ostriches! Horbills!); the African rainforest with a grey parrot, a gorilla and an okapi; and odes to the Rainey Memorial Gate and the Zoo Center, two of the most iconic pieces of architecture when analyzing the destination as a whole.

The holiday season is basically upon us and, to be honest, it cannot come soon enough.