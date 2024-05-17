A new open-fire dinner series is coming to Governors Island

The listing of cool things to do on Governors Island is growing this summer: Collective Governors Island, the B-Corp Certified retreat that brought luxury overnight glamping and dining experiences to the sprawling 173-acre green haven, is back for the 2024 season with a brand-new Hearth & Harvest open-fire dinner series this spring and summer.

RECOMMENDED: How to spend 24 hours at Governors Island

A culinary experience meant to "foster community, spark conversations, and celebrate the magic of food meeting fire," the new dinner series will feature family-style meals centered on locally sourced meat, fish and seasonal vegetables cooked over an open flame. (Note: While there will be options for vegetarians, these dinners are not vegan friendly.)

Menus will be cooked by a different chef each time and will showcase various methods of open-fire cooking or, as a press release so fancifully puts it, "to paint a beautiful picture on your palette using brushstrokes of textures, smoke, charcoal, salt, acid, and sugar."

Collective Governors Island Collective Governors Island

Kicking off on Thursday, May 30 at 5:30pm at the property's Three Peaks Lodge restaurant, the first dinner will be hosted by Chef Ali Loukzada in partnership with Tom Ellis and The Swell Party, a catering and event company based in the Hudson Valley Region. The second dinner on July 23 will be led by Chef Norberto Piattoni from The Modestos, known for their open-fire cooking style influenced by Argentinian roots.

Passes for the multicourse meals are $250 per person for the event alone, which also includes a ferry ticket between Manhattan and Governors Island. (Alcoholic beverages will be available at an additional cost.) But if you want to make a real night of it, Collective Retreats is also offering a Hearth & Harvest Dinner package that includes both the family-style feast and overnight accommodations for two people in one of those tricked-out glamping tents, so you and your beau can linger around that fire pit until it slowly burns out. Check out more information on both the dinner series and that overnight stay on the Collective Governors Island website.