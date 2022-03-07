New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
La Brasserie
Photograph: Courtesy of Teddy Wolff

A new restaurant opens in NYC's famed Les Halles space tomorrow

La Brasserie takes over the address made famous by Anthony Bourdain

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

New York City’s original Brasserie Les Halles, made famous by the late Anthony Bourdain in his best seller Kitchen Confidential, operated on Park Avenue South for nearly 25 years before closing in 2016. The space hosted a sold out weekend-long Les Halles pop-up last summer that coincided with the release of Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain. And this week, the address will reopen as La Brasserie. 

La Brasserie
Photograph: Courtesy of Teddy Wolff

Owner Francis Staub, founder of the eponymous cookware company, is joined by executive chef Jaime Loja, previously of Brasserie Ruhlmann. The “French-spirited” new restaurant’s menu includes raw bar items, foie gras torchon, terrine de canard and steak tartare to start. Steak frites, duck breast, roasted chicken, bouillabaisse and a côte de boeuf for two are among the opening entrées. The wine list is almost entirely French, and cocktails and local beer varieties are also available. 

La Brasserie’s 173-seat boasts a 20-foot zinc bar, red leather banquettes and booths and the dim lighting common to its dining category. Some design elements, like the floor and intricately carved wood details lining the interior, will be familiar to returning guests. A terrace with room for about a dozen is expected to open this spring. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on iconic eats

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.