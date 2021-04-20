The official Tribeca Film Festival lineup was just announced!

The Tribeca Film Festival is rapidly approaching. Gearing up to host in-person, outdoor screenings across all five boroughs starting June 9 through June 20, the annual film extravaganza will also be where the much-anticipated world premiere of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights will take place. But there are oh-so-many other movies to also focus on—65 others, to be precise.

The organizers of the event just released the official film lineup. You can find it in full right here. There are a ton of movies we're excited about catching, spanning genres and form.

In the Spotlight Narrative section, Ilana Glazer writes and stars in False Positive, which delves into a couple's fertility problems and the realities of pregnancy (Justin Theroux, Sophia Bush and Pierce Brosnan round out the cast). Also on our radar: How it Ends, which stars a ton of comedy geniuses (Nick Kroll, Fred Armisen, Zoe Lister-Jones, Olivia Wilde and Lamorne Morris, among others) and was shot entirely during the quarantine of 2020.

In the same section, we're also looking forward to Vanessa Kirby's role in Italian Studies, where she plays a mysterious woman who embarks on a strange adventure through Manhattan with a teenager and the Elijah Wood-starring No Man of God, which delves into the mind and (actions) of infamous serial killer Ted Bundy.

As usual, the documentaries set to premiere at the festival are very enticing as well. Take Bernstein's Wall, for example, which takes a much-deserved behind-the-scenes look at musical genius Leonard Bernstein. If you're a fan of Jackie Collins' novels, on the other hand, you'll delight in Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story. Speaking of female superpowers: LFG, an HBO Max release, features the likes of Megan Rapinoe and Jessica McDonald in its portrait of the much-talked-about U.S. women's national soccer league and its fight for equal pay.

We'd also like to highlight Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain. The pretty self-explanatory title is guaranteed to have us mourn the loss of the celebrity chef and author even more deeply than we have until now.

But there are many more selections that are worthy of our collective attention, so do make sure to catch as many outdoor screenings as possible as they pop up across New York in upcoming weeks. Check back in with us closer to the start of the festival to read our reviews about plenty of them.

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.