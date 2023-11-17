New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Weather Room
Photograph: Courtesy of Rockefeller Center

A new rooftop café with amazing views just opened at Rockefeller Center

Find the Weather Room on the 67th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

There's been lots happening at Rockefeller Center in the past few years, and the institution shows no signs of slowing down. Earlier this month, the landmark debuted a brand-new rooftop café on the 67th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, where the views are absolutely amazing.

Weather Room
Photograph: Courtesy of Rockefeller Center
Weather Room
Photograph: Courtesy of Rockefeller Center

Dubbed The Weather Room, the eatery serves locally soured casual fare including pastries, artisanal sandwiches and mezze plates every day from 9am through midnight. 

The dessert selection looks particularly enticing. Menu entries include a NYC cheesecake, a chocolate babka and a black and white cookie.

According to an official spokesperson, "a bar program with beer, wine and cocktails will be added in early 2024."

The best part of it all? weather permitting, guests will be allowed to step out onto the terrace with their coffee and sandwiches. Talk about a meal with a view.

Access to the destination, which first opened on November 1, is included with a standard Top of the Rock ticket.

Weather Room
Photograph: Courtesy of Rockefeller Center
Weather Room
Photograph: Courtesy of Rockefeller Center

While on premise, make sure to also check out the plenty of other offerings that have recently taken over Rockefeller Center, including a delicious candy cottage and a new immersive exhibition space called Hero that has taken over 12,000-square-feet inside a section of the Manhattan landmark that used to be a post office.

Traditional on-site activities should not be overlooked either, especially during the holiday season: spend some time ice skating at the Rink at Rockefeller Center while admiring the legendary Christmas Tree that was just recently transported and installed.  

It seems like Rockefeller Center is the place to be this holiday season.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.