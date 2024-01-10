Just about a year ago, Newark Liberty Airport unveiled its expensive new Terminal A following a much-needed renovation that cost a whopping $2.7 billion.

Photograph: Courtesy of Newark International Airport

Although the majority of the project was already completed, officials just announced the opening of one of the final portions of the new Terminal: a sensory room that serves as a safe, immersive haven for neurodivergent travelers.

The 1,000-square-foot area is home to sensory activities offering folks respite from the hectic nature of travel and flying.

In total, there are three different installations meant to help across a range of behaviors: tubes that lead to tactile stimulation, a set of bubbles and beads that serve as visual cues and beads that bounce off a glass to create a sound that will engage a guest's auditory system.

According to an official press release, the overall design of the space "is meant to transport travelers to the Jersey Shore."

Photograph: Courtesy of Newark International Airport

Expect pink Himalayan salt slabs emitting a soft glow to be on premise alongside vibrant carpeting and "gentle textures that mimic flowing water, a grassy shore and a sandy beach," plus a giant tank filled with an array of saltwater fish.

Keep in mind that all employees have already been certified and trained by the Anderson Center for Autism, so feel free to reach out to any of them with any questions or concerns you may have.

Towards the end of 2023, officials also announced the 2026 opening of a new American Express Centurion Lounge on site that, among other amazing amenities, will be home to a jazz bar and piano lounge.

Club members will get to overlook the airfield with views of the stunning Manhattan skyline from the indoor terrace of the new 17,000-square-foot space, which will also feature signature Centurion amenities like dedicated workstations, a delicious menu inspired by local cuisine, complimentary Wi-Fi, loads of seating options and more.

The decision to open a jazz bar and piano lounge at the terminal is directly related to the state of New Jersey, where the airport is found. In fact, the music genre has always played an important role within the state's cultural landscape, with the city of Newark specifically becoming a center of interest back in the 1930s, post Prohibition.

We can't believe we're saying this but, suddenly, Newark feels like the very best airport to visit on our next trip.