This airline just added new nonstop flights from NYC to Europe

Still planning your summer vacation? You're in luck: United Airlines just announced that it will now operate a slew of new nonstop flights from New York City to major European destinations, including Nice in France, Bergen in Norway and Tenerife in Spain.

The addition (or, in some cases, resumption) of 30 routes is actually the airline's biggest transatlantic expansion to date. According to an official press release, five of the added flights are not currently being served by any other North American airline.

"We have long anticipated a strong demand recovery, evidenced by our large, strategic expansion in Europe, and with these new flights, we're proud to offer our customers more options and access than ever before," Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of international network and alliances at United, said in an official statement.

You can book flights, which span all NYC airports, right here. Below, find details about some of the updates:

Nice, France: United is now officially operating planes between Newark Liberty International Airport and Nice Côte d'Azur Airport.

Ponta Delgada, Azores, Portugal: Beginning May 13, you'll be able to take a flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to Ponta Delgada in the Azorers. This is the third Portuguese destination that United caters to (Porto and Lisbon are the other two).

Bergen, Norway: Starting May 20, United will be the only American airline to fly direct to Norway. How cool? Three times a week, New Yorkers will get to board a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport and fly nonstop to Bergen.

Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain: The new flights will start operating three times a week beginning June 2. Also departing from Newark Liberty International Airport, these flights will be the only nonstop ones from the United States to the Balearic Islands.

Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain: The new route will start service on June 9 and connect New York to Tenerife directly.

And if international travel is just not your thing, consider instead embarking on a fun day trip from NYC or, perhaps, a memorable road trip.

