A new Stephen Sondheim musical is debuting at The Shed

Stephen Sondheim's highly anticipated final musical finally has an opening date and cast.

"Here We Are" the new musical from legendary American composer Stephen Sondheim and David Ives will make its debut on Thursday, September 28 in The Shed’s Griffin Theater (545 W. 30th Street). Following the previews, the official opening night will be held on Sunday, October 22, for a limited engagement of 15 weeks only.

The musical features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives, and is inspired by two films, "The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie" and "The Exterminating Angel", by Luis Buñuel. Formerly named "Square One" this is play has the final music and lyrics Sondheim wrote before his passed away in November 2021.

According to the Stephen Sondheim Society, the play is about “trying to find a place to have dinner, inspired by two movies set at surreal dinner parties." Luckily for attendees, The Shed is surrounded by plenty of places to have dinner in Hudson Yards and Manhattan West.

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, "Here We Are" will feature Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce, and Jeremy Shamos. The understudies for "Here We Are" are Bradley Dean, Adam Harrington, Bligh Voth, Adante Carter, Mehry Eslaminia, and Lindsay Nicole Chambers. Choreography is by Sam Pinkleton, set design and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Tom Gibbons, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, musical direction and supervision by Alexander Gemignani, hair design by Wigmakers Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office.

Tickets to "Here We Are" will go on sale this Thursday, July 20 on TheShed.org at noon. Shed member presale begins on Tuesday, July 18.

Before the show opens, Sondheim fans can also catch one of his seminal works, "Sweeney Todd", which is currently on Broadway starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford.