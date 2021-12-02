A new Trader Joe's is opening in Williamsburg next week

Just yesterday, the beloved affordable grocery store Trader Joe's opened its very first shop on the Upper East Side, in a landmarked location inside the Bridgemarket building right under the Queensboro Bridge. A mere 24 hours later, the chain has now announced the debut of its first location in North Brooklyn at 200 Kent Avenue, in the heart of Williamsburg. Although we had previously reported on the potential expansion, the news about the imminent opening has taken plenty of folks by pleasant surprise.

The new 22,000-square-foot shop will officially open on Friday, December 10 and it will be the third one in Brooklyn (the other two locations are on Court Street and City Point) and the 31st one in the state of New York.

Expect the interior decor at this newest spot to be super colorful and pay homage to area landmarks, including the Brooklyn Waterfront Greenway and the Williamsburg Bridge.

Next week at 7:55am, the store's manager—whom is referred to as the store captain—will lead a ribbon-cutting ceremony and, at 8am, the destination will be open for business. It will operate daily from 8am to 9pm.

Trader Joe's is clearly aggressively expanding, a fact that doesn't surprise us given the almost cult-like following it enjoys in New York. In addition to offering fresh and organic produce at affordable prices, the grocery store sells a line of branded products that are as delicious as they are healthy and is manned by what might actually be the nicest staff across any New York shop.

