Renato Poliatifo likes to say he traded his laptop for an apron. Ditching a career in graphic design and advertising, Poliafito began working in a coffee shop, following his interest in roasted beans and baked goods. Learning the trade, he went on to open the Red Hook flagship location of Baked. His second act, Ciao Gloria, came onto the scene in 2019. Billed as a bakery with an Italian accent, the neighborhood cafe speaks the language of biscotti, pistachio crema croissants and powdery amaretti cookies.

Leaning more into his heritage, Poliafito began hosting monthly pasta nights in the evening hours at the cafe. Sadly, he had to nix it during the pandemic. But during the “end of the world,” Poliafito found a friend and business partner in Joseph Catalanotti. An educator by trade, Catalanotti frequented the bakery during the pandemic, and the two bonded over their shared Sicilian heritage. Together, they decide to revive pasta night in a big way, making it one of our highly anticipated openings of the year.

On October 1, Prospect Heights welcomed Pasta Night (575 Vanderbilt Avenue). The modern trattoria is a hub for all things, you guessed it, pasta. The “fine casual” concept has a carb-heavy menu of classics with a twist that showcases the range of Italian mother sauces. The seasonal Carbonara di Stagione comes with pancetta, autumn squash, egg yolk and Parmesan while the Classic Marinara ups the ante with the option to add polpette. Nodding to the Sicilian Pasta alla Norma dish, the Lasagna alla Normais is layered with eggplant, tomato, scamorza and ricotta.

But more than just pasta can be had here. Warming up appetites, the aperitivo menu includes Antipasti Boards with housemade focaccia, a Goddess Caesar salad and Arancini filled with beef ragu and provola or taleggio and peperonata. Entrées include Chicken Milanese, a whole Branzino and an Italian take on the classic pub dish, Fish & Chips. Popular goodies from Ciao, Gloria have found their way on the dessert menu, including the popular chocolate cake with Amarena cherries and Almond Plum Torte. Gelato and sorbetto scoops are courtesy of local shop Biddrina Gelato. Refreshments come in the form of Italian wines, beers and sodas, plus an espresso coffee service.

And before you leave, don’t forget to peruse the shelves stocked with Italian oils, tinned fish, and, of course, pasta.

Pasta Night is open for dinner seven days a week, from 5–10pm for walk-in service only.