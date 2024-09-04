Fall is the season for the best restaurant openings. Last year, we dove in, hands first, to an all-out Kamayan feast, ducked underground for omakase and said “cheers” with fried chicken nuggets topped with bumps of caviar.

This year’s restaurant radar includes a revived diner turned Tex Mex to the latest and greatest from culinary hard hitters, including Daniel Boulud and Daniel Humm. Here is a sneak preview of what’s coming down the line this fall.

Photograph: Kellogg's Diner | Chef Jackie Carnesi of Kellogg's Diner

1. Kellogg’s Diner, Williamsburg

Opening: early fall

Established in 1928, Kellogg’s Diner was long a hotspot for the late-night crowd and even served up “good soup” on HBO’s Girls. After closing last year due to bankruptcy, the doors will soon open once again under new ownership. Thanks to restaurateur Louis Skibar and chef Jackie Carnesi, the latest iteration of the 24/7 diner will spin Tex-Mex favorites (think huevos rancheros and guajillo hash) with diner classics sprinkled in.

2. ACRU, Greenwich Village

Opening: September

With a career that has spanned kitchens of Sweden, Italy, Denmark and South Korea, chef Daniel Garwood has made his mark on NYC, cooking in the two Michelin-starred kitchen, Atomix. For his solo venture, he will touch on his Australian roots with influences from his global upbringing.

3. Elbow Bread, Dimes Square

Opening: September

With a resume that includes Milk Bar and running the pastry program at Gabriel Stulman’s Freehand Hotel, Zoë Kanan is a master of all things baked and all things bread. Backed by Court Street Grocers and S&P team, her coming bakery will include challah in several forms, lady-finger lined creamed cakes, known as Charlotte Russe, and an item that is most likely to go viral: a focaccia-like bread with melted onions and poppy seeds known as the “pletzel.”

4. Kebabwala, East Village

Opening: September

The crew at Unapologetic Foods is back at it again, this time adding to their roster of fast-casual eats. Bringing the energy of Delhi’s night market energy to the East Village, Kebabwala is all about kebabs (think chicken, goat and bison) over an open fire. With only 10 seats inside, their latest restaurant is sure to be booked and busy for the foreseeable future.

Photograph: Laurent Hisa | NIN HAO

5. NIN HAO, Prospect Heights

Opening: September

Nin Hao sets to highlight the contributions of Fujianese immigrants to the culinary scene. The menu will feature Fujianese Immigrant Oyster Seafood Pancake and Ban Ban Rice Noodle, alongside twists on the classics such as General Tso's Whole Chicken. Formerly of Olmstead, wine director Zwann Grays will curate the wines here, pulling from an index of diverse winemakers, including women, people of color and makers from the LGBTQ+ community.

6. Pasta Night, Prospect Heights

Opening: September

Any night involving pasta is bound to be a good one. James Beard Award-nominated restaurateur and pastry chef Renato Poliafito seems to agree, as evidenced by his coming restaurant. Featuring a “fine casual” pasta concept, the menu will feature a selection of classic pasta with a twist, pastries and desserts, and an Italian aperitivo hour to rival the best of them. The front of the restaurant will also feature a bevy of imported Italian goods like oils, olives, and, naturally, pasta.

Photograph: John Valls | Salt & Straw

7. Salt & Straw, West Village and Upper West Side

Opening: September

We’ve long been asking: when is Salt & Straw going to open already? It seems the ice cream gods have heard us. This September, the beloved Portland ice cream shop is finally set to land, rolling out two Manhattan scoop shop locations: the West Village (540 Hudson Street) and the Upper West Side (360 Amsterdam Avenue). We see scoops of Double Fold Vanilla and Sea Salt Caramel Ribbons in your future.

8. Cafe Zaffri, Union Square

Opening: October

Curated by the renowned all-female team from Raf’s and the Michelin-starred The Musket Room comes Cafe Zaffri. Diving into chef Mary Attea’s Lebanese heritage, the all-day eatery will span the likes of Shakshuka and a Jerusalem Bagel with all the accoutrements for breakfast and a dinner Skewer Service with rice, lamb tartare and grilled octopus. Plus, the pastries we’ve all come to know and love will be on order here. The dining concept will be a part of The Twenty Two, a luxury hotel and members club set to land this fall.

9. Clemente Bar, Flatiron

Opening: October

Since 2011, chef Daniel Humm has continued to surprise us at his Michelin-starred restaurant, Eleven Madison Park. This year, Humm is introducing a new bar concept overlooking it all. Perched on the upper level on EMP, Clemente Bar bills itself as a one-of-a-kind cocktail experience. The plant-based theme carries over with a four-course tasting menu paired with a selection of cocktails from beverage director Sebastian Tollius. A work of art in its own right, the space will feature art from neo-expressionist artist Francesco Clemente.

10. Golden Hof and NY Kimchi

Opening: October

Sam Yoo has won us over his version of a greasy spoon, Golden Diner. His next act will be a two-in-one concept, housed in his family’s previous restaurant space. First up is Golden Hof, a Korean pub centered around Asian beers, soju and makgeolli. Bearing the same name as his family’s shuttered restaurant, New York Kimchi will also live under the same roof, bringing steakhouse sensibilities with a Korean raw bar to match.

Photograph: La Tête d’Or | Rendering of La Tête d’Or

11. La Tête d’Or, Flatiron

Opening: November

Daniel Boulud is back with another restaurant to add to his empire. Named after a historic park in Boulud’s hometown of Lyon, France, La Tête d’Or will call back to the Gatsby-era of New York. The first steakhouse from Boulud, fine cuts of meat and fresh seafood is the name of the game here, all of which will be kissed by the flames of the wood-fire grill.

12. Seahorse, Union Square

Opening: September 2024

Lure Fishbar is getting a seafaring little sister. Under the Mercer Street Hospitality umbrella, Seahorse will soon be swimming at the W New York - Union Square Hotel. Mastering the tides is chef Paul Hargrove, formerly of Daniel and Blue Hill at Stone Barns. The French-inspired restaurant will specialize in all things seafood with a full raw bar. But sourcing seasonal is key, as a fresh line up of produce sourced from Union Square Greenmarket will also be on order.