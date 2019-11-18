A rooftop ice rink is opening right next to the Brooklyn Bridge

Ah, winter! It's horrible. Wait, no, that's just the seasonal affective disorder talking: It's actually wonderful! Especially if you have some hot chocolate and a fun group activity like ice skating, which the city is providing ample opportunities to do this winter.

What are you waiting for? There really is no better way to spend a chilly weekend afternoon than strapping on some skates and cutting up some ice, a fun term I've just now invented that means "ice skating."

If you're a sk8er boi (or sk8r girl), you have a lot of options this year. You can go for something iconic, like the Rockefeller Center rink, or skate around on a tarmac at the brand new rink at JFK. As a matter of fact, we've rounded up your best options in one handy place so you can find your favorite one. Check it out!

But there's one option so fresh it's not even on our list yet: the rooftop Winterland Rink at Pier 17, returning for its second season on November 22 and staying open until March. If you live for the drama of an iconic skyline view, this is probably your best option. But be sure to bundle up, it gets chilly by the water!

Tickets are on sale now and they've even got season passes if you know you're gonna be a repeat customer.