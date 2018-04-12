A Spice Girls-inspired brunch party is coming to NYC

Back Street's back, ALRI—Wait. Wrong band? Shoot. Well, if you're still rocking babydoll dresses and body glitter, then 5th & Mad is sure to spice up your world later this month.

The midtown gastropub, which has been churning out monthly millennial-baiting, pop-culture-themed brunches (Mean Girls, Harry Potter, Legally Blonde), is hosting a five-hour Spice Girls Day Party between noon and 5pm on Saturday, April 21.

Of course, dressing up as either Baby, Posh, Scary, Sporty or Ginger Spice is largely encouraged, as a prize will be awarded for the best lookalike costume (bring out the platform shoes). Tickets cost $35 which includes a main entrée, dessert, and a glass of Prosecco; but make sure to splurge on themed cocktails like Wannabe and Viva Forever. Go if only for the “Say you'll be there” and “Gotta have some fun” texts you will most definitely be sending four of your friends the day before.

You can purchase tickets here.

