Bastille Day—the date of the storming of the Bastille in 1789, effectively the national day of France—is happening this weekend on July 14 and, although there are a few ways to celebrate from the comfort of your New York abode, a particular schedule of events taking over Madison Avenue from 59th Street to 63rd Street sounds like the very best time to be had.

L'Alliance New York's Bastille Day festivities highlight the European country's influence on fashion, culture, food, film and more, this year tailored to the much-anticipated 2024 Paris Olympics, set to debut later this month.

According to an official press release, the event is expected to draw over 25,000 people to the area—so you might want to plan which portions of the massive activation you would like to tackle first.

To that intent, let us draw your attention on some of the most exciting programs, starting with the culinary.

A ton of local French purveyors will set up shop on Madison Avenue this Sunday, including Crêpe Suzette de France, Angelina Paris, Paul Crée, Mille-Feuille Bakery and Home Frite, among others.

There will also be over 50 food and lifestyle booths peppered between 61st and 63rd Streets, because what is a Sunday without a bit of shopping?

In terms of activities, there will be a lot to do: famous photographer JR is scheduled to set up his Inside Out photo booth in the area, inviting New Yorkers to have their photo taken and then paste it as a poster on Madison.

Three pétanue courts (for the uninitiated, that's the popular French sport that will remind you of a game of bocce but really isn't), a Citroën car show and a variety of kids activities like ring toss and chess classes will also be on offer.

You can read through the entire schedule of events right here.

Keep in mind that the celebration will happen rain, shine... or tornadoes. Given this weekend's forecast, you might want to bring an umbrella along, in fact.