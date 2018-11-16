A sushi speakeasy inside an unmarked hotel room is opening in NoMad

Recently, there's been a spate of speakeasies opening inside totally random rooms, like restaurants' cellars and actual supply closets. So it seems perfectly natural that this secretive breed of restaurants and bars would start expanding its horizons. Enter Sushi by Bou's new "speakeasy" omakase inside an unmarked hotel room.

Starting December 5th, you'll be able to "check in" at the reception desk at Hotel 3232 and get a key to a suite on the 10th floor. Inside is a Prohibition-style room with a four-seat sushi bar where chef David Bouhadana creates and serves a 17-piece omakase. The 60-minute meal costs $100 per person, and, beforehand, you can enjoy the suite's year-round terrace, which will be outfitted with a full bar and lounge chairs with views of the Empire State Building.

This is the third Sushi by Bou in the city, the other two are located in midtown's Sanctuary Hotel (not in a room) and Flatiron's Jue Lan Club, each serving $50 omakases. Hotel 3232 is located at 32A East 32nd Street and you can sign up for updates here.