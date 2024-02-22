A Taylor Swift dinner party is popping up every Friday in midtown

Let winter slip away like a bottle of wine at this boozy Swiftie dinner party.

You may not be invited to Taylor Swift's Tribeca townhouse for dinner any time soon (or the private dining room at her favorite restaurant, Via Carota), but this Swiftie dinner party may still fulfill your wildest Friday night dreams.

Winnie’s, which bills itself as a midtown tropical oasis, is now hosting bottomless boozy Taylor Swift dinners every Friday, with unlimited prosecco and select cocktails for $30 with the purchase of an entree.

Inside, dinner guests will be able to pose with a life-size cut out of Swift herself and sing and dance along to a live DJ playing all of Swift’s hits under a disco ball. Music videos will also stream on TV screens throughout the night. Guests are also gifted props like pink boas and heart-shaped sunglasses for a fun vibe.

To eat, Winnie's offers shareable appetizers, plus entrees from $22-$22 including woodfired pizzas, burgers, salads and more.

Much easier to book than Eras tour tickets, reservations for Taylor night are available from 4-10pm every Friday via Resy.

Want more Swiftie meals to re-wear your Eras tour outfit to? The Ivory Peacock in NoMad is hosting a Taylor Swift brunch on Saturday, February 24, with $34 tickets inclusive of a brunch main course, themed drink and giveaways.

For more Swift-themed fun, visit the Museum of Arts and Design, where the Taylor Swift: Storyteller costume exhibit has been extended through March 24, 2024, for up-close views of the superstar’s most famous looks.